Cheesecake Day 2025: 5 Recipes That Will Melt In Your Mouth, From Choco-Hazelnut To Tiramisu Cheesecake

Of all the things that have endured across civilizations (the wheel, the written word, the baffling popularity of Crocs), the cheesecake is among humanity’s most delightful inventions. A cheesecake is absurdly indulgent, entirely unnecessary, and always a bit challenging to slice yet it persists. Cheesecake Day, celebrated on July 30th is less a tribute and more a well-earned standing ovation to this glorious, creamy dairy dish. The fact that something this rich, this velvety, this structurally enigmatic has not only survived but thrived in a world of keto, carb-counting and oat-milk everything, is nothing short of miraculous. Try these four recipes at home to celebrate Cheesecake Day today, and you won't be disappointed.

Lemon Cheesecake

If cheesecakes had personalities, the lemon cheesecake would be your relentlessly cheerful friend. Zesty and bright, lemon cheesecake is where tangy citrus zest cuts through the richness like a witty comeback at a dinner party. It comes with a biscuit crust that crumbles ever-so-politely with each forkful. It’s both fresh and indulgent, light and decadent, and you always walk away from a slice feeling vaguely more optimistic about the human race.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry cheesecake is the dessert equivalent of a heartfelt hug. With a soft, creamy filling and a thick layer of glossy strawberries on top, it’s charming, nostalgic, and universally loved. The strawberries, with their slightly tart bite, provide a pleasing counterpoint to the sweetness of the cheese base, like the sassy best friend in every romantic comedy who tells the protagonist to go for it.

Orange Pineapple Swirl No-Bake Cheesecake

The orange pineapple swirl no-bake cheesecake is a holiday in a tin; it tastes like beach umbrellas and one too many frozen cocktails. This version skips the oven entirely, relying instead on refrigeration to achieve its set texture. The cream cheese base is swirled with tangy orange and juicy pineapple purée, resulting in a marbled masterpiece that’s equal parts retro and brilliant. It's the kind of dessert your aunt would bring to a potluck and everyone would secretly resent her for being so effortlessly inventive.

Choco Hazelnut No-Bake Cheesecake

This one’s pure seduction. A no-bake cheesecake that’s so rich, it practically demands you sit down before attempting a bite. The base is usually crushed chocolate cookies, followed by a velvety cream cheese and hazelnut spread filling. There might be a drizzle of ganache on top, a sprinkling of chopped roasted hazelnuts, maybe even a dusting of cocoa if it’s feeling fancy.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Tiramisu cheesecake is a cross-cultural romance that actually works. It takes the layered, coffee-soaked essence of tiramisu (mascarpone, espresso, cocoa) and marries it with the lush density of a cheesecake. This dessert brings together the bitterness of coffee, the sweetness of cream, and the backbone of a biscuit base. It’s the cheesecake version of a moody baritone singing in Italian at midnight.