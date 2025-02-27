ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Chardham Yatra 2025: Complete Guide To Opening Dates, How to Visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri

Chardham Yatra 2025 dates are out. Badrinath dham in the picture is one of the four sacred temples in the pilgrimage ( ANI Photo )

The Chardham Yatra is an annual pilgrimage in India where devotees travel to four sacred temples (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath) located in Uttarakhand. Every year, thousands of pilgrims from across India and around the world embark on this spiritual journey, trekking through mountains and crossing rivers to seek divine blessings. Embarking on the sacred Chardham Yatra is a journey that every devout Hindu aspires to undertake.

The yatra usually begins in April or May and continues until October or November, depending on weather conditions. The Uttarakhand government manages the pilgrimage by ensuring proper roads, registration, medical aid, and safety measures for travellers.

Chardham Yatra 2025 Opening Dates

The auspicious dates (tentative) for the opening of each dham in 2025 are as follows:

Yamunotri Temple: Scheduled to open on 30th April 2025 Gangotri Temple: Scheduled to open on 30th April 2025 Kedarnath Temple: Scheduled to open on 2nd May 2025 Badrinath Temple: Scheduled to open on 2nd May 2025

(Please note that these dates are tentative and subject to confirmation by the temple committees.)

Places to Visit Near Each Dham

1. Yamunotri Dham