Chardham Yatra 2025: Complete Guide To Opening Dates, How to Visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri

The Chardham Yatra is an annual pilgrimage in India where devotees travel to four sacred temples (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath) located in Uttarakhand. Every year, thousands of pilgrims from across India and around the world embark on this spiritual journey, trekking through mountains and crossing rivers to seek divine blessings. Embarking on the sacred Chardham Yatra is a journey that every devout Hindu aspires to undertake.
The yatra usually begins in April or May and continues until October or November, depending on weather conditions. The Uttarakhand government manages the pilgrimage by ensuring proper roads, registration, medical aid, and safety measures for travellers.
Chardham Yatra 2025 Opening Dates
The auspicious dates (tentative) for the opening of each dham in 2025 are as follows:
- Yamunotri Temple: Scheduled to open on 30th April 2025
- Gangotri Temple: Scheduled to open on 30th April 2025
- Kedarnath Temple: Scheduled to open on 2nd May 2025
- Badrinath Temple: Scheduled to open on 2nd May 2025
(Please note that these dates are tentative and subject to confirmation by the temple committees.)
Places to Visit Near Each Dham
1. Yamunotri Dham
- Surya Kund: A hot water spring near the temple, ideal for cooking rice as a prasad (offering) to the deity.
- Divya Shila: A sacred stone pillar where devotees offer prayers before entering the Yamunotri Temple.
- Kharsali: The winter seat of Goddess Yamuna, known for its ancient Shani Dev Temple.
2. Gangotri Dham
- Bhagirath Shila: A rock where King Bhagirath is believed to have meditated to bring the Ganges to Earth.
- Pandava Gufa: A cave where the Pandavas are said to have meditated en route to the Himalayas.
- Harsil: A picturesque town offering serene landscapes and apple orchards.
3. Kedarnath Dham
- Vasuki Tal: A high-altitude lake surrounded by majestic mountains, perfect for trekkers.
- Shankaracharya Samadhi: The final resting place of Adi Shankaracharya, located near the temple.
- Gaurikund: The starting point of the Kedarnath trek, home to a hot spring and the Gauri Temple.
4. Badrinath Dham
- Tapt Kund: A natural hot water spring believed to have medicinal properties, where devotees take a holy dip before entering the temple.
- Mana Village: The last Indian village before the Tibet border, rich in mythological significance.
- Vasudhara Falls: A stunning waterfall believed to be a resting place of the Pandavas.
Best Time to Undertake the Chardham Yatra
The optimal period for the Chardham Yatra is from May to June and September to October. During these months, the weather is relatively stable, offering pleasant conditions for travel and pilgrimage. The monsoon season (July to August) is generally avoided due to heavy rainfall, which can lead to landslides and challenging travel conditions. Do not visit from November to April, since the temples are inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.
Registration Details
Pilgrims are required to register for the Chardham Yatra to ensure safety and facilitate smooth management. Registration can be done through the following methods:
Online Registration: Visit the official Uttarakhand tourism website or the dedicated Chardham Yatra portal to register. You'll need to provide personal details and upload necessary documents.
On-site Registration: For those unable to register online, on-site registration counters are available at various points en route to the dhams.
It's advisable to carry a government-issued photo ID and your Aadhar Card during the yatra, since it may be required at multiple checkpoints. Proper planning, awareness of the dates, and adherence to guidelines will ensure a fulfilling and safe pilgrimage.
Read more: