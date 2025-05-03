Char Dham Yatra: Things You Must Know Before Starting Your Devotional Journey

One of the most revered and spiritually significant pilgrimages in India, Char Dham yatra is also one of the most awaited journeys every year. It draws millions of devotees to the foothills of the Himalayas. With a visit to four sacred sites – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath – this journey is believed to cleanse the soul and open the path to moksha (salvation). Located in the picturesque state of Uttarakhand, these temples have powerful deities and ancient tales to share that form the foundation of the Hindu faith. Usually, the pilgrimage starts in April and ends in November as the weather becomes non-conducive. This physically demanding journey is life-changing not only for those seeking spiritual change but also for adventure lovers to connect with nature, history, and the divine. As the 15-day-long journey demands physical endurance, you must be equipped with the right precautions to enjoy this one of the most important milestones. We got in touch with Giresh Kulkarni, the founder of Temple Connect to learn about the Dos and Don'ts that you need to know before you start your devotional and adventurous journey.

Dos

Set a Disciplined Routine Before You Begin

Char Dham Yatra is demanding, especially physically (ETV Bharat)

As mentioned, the Char Dham Yatra is demanding, especially physically. But it also tests your emotional endurance. The entire journey has steep climbs at high altitudes, which makes it treacherous. Cold, low oxygen levels and dry air along with harsh UV rays are some of the challenges that you need to be prepared with. To make the journey manageable, start preparing early with regular exercise, which will help you build stamina.

Carry Essential Medicines and the Right Gear

It's advisable to carry your personal medication, especially if you know you have an underlying condition (ETV Bharat)

You will have medical help on your route but it's limited, so it's advisable to carry your medication, especially if you know you have an underlying condition. Keep a proper stock of it, you may need it if your journey unexpectedly extends. Keep basic supplies like pain relievers, anti-diarrhoea, and anti-anxiety tablets. Snow-clad mountains are visually enchanting, the cold weather can trigger anxiety, especially if you are prone to have it already. Get your medical check-ups done before you start your yatra, this will give you an idea if you have any heart or breathing issues or underlying asthma. Ensure you are carrying suitable gear to trek the rugged terrains. Items like trekking poles, waterproof jackets, warm layers, energy-rich snacks, and strong hiking shoes are all must-haves.

Respect Temple Customs and Traditions

Many temples don't allow photography or videography inside, so also check and follow the rules (ETV Bharat)

When visiting any of the Dhams, it is important to maintain a respectful and disciplined demeanour. Speak softly, and follow the guidelines laid by temple authorities or the security forces, they are for your good. Help others in need remain silent during sacred rituals like aartis, and be patient while waiting in queues. Respect discipline. Many temples don't allow photography or videography inside, so also check and follow the rules, it is for security purposes. Wear modest clothing and be mindful to not litter and throw plastic bottles in the mountains. Help preserve the spiritual and environmental purity of these holy places.

Keep All Required Documents and Stay Aware of Scams

There are cases of fake helicopter bookings, so avoid payments to unverified agents (ETV Bharat)

Biometric registration is now mandatory for all Char Dham pilgrims, so don't forget to carry valid ID proofs such as your Aadhaar or PAN cars, along with copies and booking confirmations, especially if you are going to Kedarnath. There are cases of fake helicopter bookings, so avoid payments to unverified agents. Always confirm your travel and accommodation plans through official or government-approved channels.

Support Local Communities Along the Way

People living in the mountains rely heavily on tourism and these are the months that help them earn money for the rest of the year. Buy food, supplies, and souvenirs from local vendors whenever possible for you. It's a small gesture but means big to them as it supports the economy of the region. This local support helps improve conditions for future yatris by building better roads, cleaner facilities, and more reliable services. Choose to shop and eat locally and make the pilgrimage more meaningful – not just for you, but for the people who call these sacred lands their home.

Don'ts

Do Not Neglect Weather Alerts

Cold, low oxygen levels, and dry air along with harsh UV rays are some of the challenges that you need to be prepared with (ETV Bharat)

Weather in the Himalayas can change unexpectedly. If you are getting official weather advisories and red alerts, especially in times of forecasted landslides or torrential rain, do not take them lightly. Follow the guidelines of actions to every bit for your safety. Neglecting these advisories can put you at a grave risk, especially when you are in a region where rescue and medical supplies are not accessible.

Don't Travel Unprepared or Uninformed

If you have travelled into the mountains before, you would know that electricity and mobile network coverage are highly unreliable as they keep fluctuating along the route. If possible change yours or any one of your group members' devices completely before beginning your trek so that you stay prepared for any unforeseen circumstances. If you are travelling alone, always ensure to notify a trusted person about your route and expected timeline. Don't completely rely on your phone, have a physical map or a reliable guidebook as a backup to navigate safely.

If you are travelling alone, always ensure to notify a trusted person about your route and expected timeline (ETV Bharat)

Avoid Creating Social Media Content

While your excitement is genuine and it is once in a lifetime journey, this is a sacred pilgrimage and not a stage for social media travel influencing destination. Refrain from creating reels, dancing, or playing loud music in or around the shrine. These actions can disrupt the divine tranquillity of the space and disturb the experience of other devotees. However, on your route to the temple, playing devotional and energy-pumping songs can be a good idea though, as everyone walking the path needs an energy boost. But when you are in the temple premises, follow the guidelines and respect them. Don't clock photos if it's not allowed.

Don't Push Beyond Your Physical Limits

When trekking in high altitude, sickness is a genuine concern for many people. If you feel symptoms like headaches, nausea, dizziness, or shortness of breath, don't take these signs lightly. Ensure that you are overburdened or overexhausting your body. Take periodic breaks and stay hydrated along the way. If it worsens, seek immediate medical attention.

Never Litter or Damage the Environment

Avoid litering, scribbling on rocks, or polluting water bodies with excreting waste (ETV Bharat)

Honour the beauty and cleanliness of the Himalayas. Honour the ecological and spiritual reverence of the Char Dham. Avoid littering, scribbling on rocks, or polluting water bodies with excreting waste. Keep your waste with you until you find a proper disposal bin. Safeguard the beautiful and divine nature of these sacred places for those who will be taking the same journey after you.

Additional Advisory

The gates of the Char Dham Yatra 2025, open on 30th April, starting with Gangotri and Yamunotri, before moving to Kedarnath on 2nd May and culminating in Badrinath on 4th May. If you need any kind of assistance, keep government helpline numbers 104 (health) and 108 (emergency) handy.