Channel Isha Ambani's Top 5 Iconic Festive Fashion This Diwali

Isha Ambani Piramal is undoubtedly one of India's best-dressed women today, and she has proved it again with her recent appearance in a glamorous black-and-white outfit. The ensemble featured a gold-button detailed vest and a piercing-detailed skirt. At the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Award event on Saturday, the billionaire heiress once again showed that everything she wears is always classy, different, and elegant.

The billionaire has a vast collection of outfits from different designers, each more elegant and diverse in style, ranging from traditional attire to formal wear. While it's impossible to steal such expensive dresses from her wardrobe, we can certainly take inspiration from her outfits and replicate some of her best looks.

With Diwali approaching and the excitement of buying traditional outfits to steal the spotlight during the festival, why not look at some of Isha Ambani’s best traditional outfits? Get inspired to buy your next traditional dress and add it to your wardrobe.

1.

Isha Ambani looks stunning in this orange pre-draped ruffled saree (Instagram Pictures)

Isha Ambani looks stunning in this orange pre-draped ruffled saree, which is a modern take on the traditional Indian garment. The intricate embroidery and embellishments add a touch of glamour, while the ruffled detailing gives it a feminine and playful look. To channel this look of Isha's, pair a similar saree within your budget with a sleeveless blouse, statement earrings, and a choker necklace. Keep your makeup natural, with a special focus on your eye makeup.

2.

Isha Ambani radiates timeless grace in her outfit adorned with delicate silk resham embroidery (Instagram Pictures)

Isha Ambani radiates timeless grace in her outfit adorned with delicate silk resham embroidery- in soothing pastel tones, capturing the essence of flora and fauna, with a gold zari border. To achieve this look, buy a similar saree and drape it in the same way, adding a heavy silver necklace, chandelier earrings, and a mang tikka for a more royal look. Keep your hair half-tied and makeup minimal to maintain a balanced and classy appearance.

3.

Lehenga is love for our festivals, so why not channel this look of Isha Ambani (Instagram Pictures)

Lehenga is love for our festivals, so why not channel this look of Isha’s, where she effortlessly turns heads in a masterpiece lehenga adorned with silver zardozi embroidery, paying homage to ancient artistry? To replicate this look, purchase a white lehenga with Zardozi embroidery within your budget. Pair it with a sleek middle-parted ponytail and a choker necklace with multiple colours to complete the look.

4.

Isha Ambani exudes royal vibes in her heavily embellished lehenga choli (Instagram Pictures)

Isha Ambani exudes royal vibes in her heavily embellished lehenga choli, featuring intricate jewellery and embroidery. To recreate this regal Diwali look, opt for a lighter necklace, focus on bold eye makeup, and tie your hair into a messy bun to appear royal and elegant.

5.

Isha Ambani's effortless style in her green pants paired with a sleeveless top featuring pearl embroidery (Instagram Pictures)

Looking for a comfortable western look with a touch of tradition for the festive season? Channel Isha Ambani's effortless style in her green pants paired with a sleeveless top featuring pearl embroidery, gives it a subtle party vibe. Let your hair flow and keep your jewellery minimal, wearing only earrings and rings. This will ensure you're both comfortable and stylish this Diwali.