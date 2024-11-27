ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Men, Take Notes. These Celebrity Winter Styles Work for Every Man

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh turned up in stylish winter wear with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone ( ANI Photo )

Winter menswear often feels like the fashion equivalent of a grey Monday morning: functional, necessary and about as thrilling as watching paint dry. The truth is, winter fashion doesn’t have to be a monotone hibernation. Just ask the leather-clad Vijay Varma or Ranveer Singh, who layers colours as if he’s trying to win a staring contest with a rainbow. Winter is cold, but your style doesn’t have to be.

1. Deconstructed Jacket

Kartik Aaryan’s deconstructed jacket is less about being a jacket and more about being a class in geometry. With asymmetric lapels, patches and layers that could double as a chic architectural blueprint, it says, “Winter? What’s that? I’m too busy looking fabulous.”

Our tip: If you’re feeling bold, try a jacket with cuts or funky lapels. You might not redesign the jacket industry, but you’ll definitely get noticed.

2. The Dapper Day Look

Vicky Kaushal’s day suit is perfect for those sunny-but-freezing days when you need to look sharp while contemplating life over an overpriced coffee. The suit’s neutral tones, paired with a cozy printed shirt underneath, make it a top-tier “serious man with a heart” vibe.

Our tip: Pick a tailored suit in warm fabrics like wool or tweed and pair it with a thin sweater. Add sunglasses for that overlord energy.

3. The Rebel With An Agenda