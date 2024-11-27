Men, Take Notes. These Celebrity Winter Styles Work for Every Man

Winter menswear often feels like the fashion equivalent of a grey Monday morning: functional, necessary and about as thrilling as watching paint dry. The truth is, winter fashion doesn’t have to be a monotone hibernation. Just ask the leather-clad Vijay Varma or Ranveer Singh, who layers colours as if he’s trying to win a staring contest with a rainbow. Winter is cold, but your style doesn’t have to be.
1. Deconstructed Jacket
Kartik Aaryan’s deconstructed jacket is less about being a jacket and more about being a class in geometry. With asymmetric lapels, patches and layers that could double as a chic architectural blueprint, it says, “Winter? What’s that? I’m too busy looking fabulous.”
Our tip: If you’re feeling bold, try a jacket with cuts or funky lapels. You might not redesign the jacket industry, but you’ll definitely get noticed.
2. The Dapper Day Look
Vicky Kaushal’s day suit is perfect for those sunny-but-freezing days when you need to look sharp while contemplating life over an overpriced coffee. The suit’s neutral tones, paired with a cozy printed shirt underneath, make it a top-tier “serious man with a heart” vibe.
Our tip: Pick a tailored suit in warm fabrics like wool or tweed and pair it with a thin sweater. Add sunglasses for that overlord energy.
3. The Rebel With An Agenda
Vijay Varma’s leather jacket and denim jeans combo could star in its own Netflix thriller: How to Look Effortlessly Cool Without Trying. The classic pairing is timeless, with the jacket hinting at just enough rebellion to be intriguing but not enough to actually worry anyone.
Our tip: Invest in a jacket with a fleece lining for warmth. Pair it with dark jeans and an air of mystery. Bonus points if you throw in a half-smile for Instagram.
4. The Winter Wunderkind
Babil’s jumper looks like it was knitted by a cool grandma who DJs on weekends. With its oversized fit and muted palette, it’s equal parts “I care deeply” and “I just rolled out of bed like this.”
Our tip: Oversized jumpers are forgiving, warm, and trendy. What more could you ask for? Pair them with slim-fit trousers to balance the look and stay comfy yet chic.
5. The Winter Onion
Ishaan Khatter layers like he’s on a mission to rewrite winter survival guides. A round neck tee, a jacket, gloves, shawl. It’s like a Russian nesting doll, but stylish.
Our tip: Layering is your winter superpower. Start with a snug base layer, add a shirt, then a sweater or blazer, and top it off with a jacket. Just remember, balance is key.
6. The Colour Kaleidoscope
Ranveer Singh is layering in shades the way a painter works with a palette, expertly and with just a hint of chaos. His outfit features colours that shouldn’t make sense together but somehow do, like a winter miracle.
Our tip: Start small by layering with complementary shades: think navy, grey, and white. When you’re ready, throw in a pop of colour and channel your inner Ranveer. Confidence is the best accessory.
