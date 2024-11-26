5 Celebrity Looks Worth Stealing For Your Wedding Day

Your wedding day is your big “fashion mic drop,” so make sure the outfit matches your “queen energy”. They don't call it your “big day” for no reason.

1. Pastel Princess Vibes

Rakul Preet Singh’s bridal lehenga is like that BFF who gets along with everyone (sweet, versatile and steals the spotlight effortlessly). With its floral embroidery and breezy feel, this outfit by top designer Tarun Tahiliani says, “I’m here for the mimosas and compliments.” It’s a dream for brides who plan to twirl their way to happily-ever-after while looking like the star of a springtime fairytale.

2. Magenta Madonna

If you’re a bride dreaming of stepping out of heaven and straight into your mandap, Aaj Ki Raat sensation Tamannaah Bhatia’s lehenga by haute couturier Karan Torani is basically your halo. It’s got that crisp, structured silhouette that says, “I’m here to slay traditions and your hearts.” A look like this lets you float down the aisle while everyone secretly wonders if you’re actually a bridal goddess who misplaced her cloud.

3. Sass Meets Elegance

Rashmika Mandanna’s traditional beadwork silk saree is serving “ethereal diva with a side of goddess energy.” The gold detailing is like a mic drop moment for every bride who wants to say, “Yes, I’m extra, and I love it.” This is the ultimate outfit for brides planning to flaunt their roots, heritage, and enough confidence to rival even the heaviest Kanjeevaram.

4. The Red Carpet Bride

Devara actress Janhvi Kapoor’s red saree could walk straight out of a Bollywood classic and into your wedding. She’s serving major Main Hoon Na-Sushmita Sen vibes with that sheer drape and shimmery details. For brides who want to channel “queen of everything” energy, this fiery Karan Torani number screams drama, glam, and “better look at me now” in every step.

5. Disco Meets Dynasty

Sara Ali Khan’s ivory lehenga with mirror work is a walking party, but regal. It’s like she told the designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, “Give me 80% royalty and 20% disco ball for my Cannes look,” and they nailed it. Perfect for brides who want to blind everyone with their glow and show that elegance doesn’t have to be boring.