Summer Snip: Coolest Celebrity-Inspired Haircuts for Men In The Summer Of 2025

Haircuts for men used to be easy. You had two options:

Option A: “Short on the sides, a little off the top.”

Option B: “Just like Option A, but with a little gel.”

Maybe your local barber called it the “Army Cut” or the “Hero Cut,” but the truth is, most men didn’t really care as long as it didn’t look like their mom gave them a haircut in the kitchen.

Enter celebrity culture. Suddenly, men everywhere looked at the screen and thought, “Wait, I can have hair like that?” And thus began the age of the statement haircut: a follicular revolution where your hair says, “I’m a man who owns more than one type of comb.” Your haircut is no longer just what happens when you sit in a barber’s chair and mumble, “Same as last time.” It’s a full-blown identity marker.

Let’s take a tour through some of the most iconic celebrity-inspired men’s haircuts that are now showing up in salons from Bandra to Brooklyn. Be warned: some of these styles require more maintenance than a needy ex, but beauty is pain.

1. Ranveer Singh's Controlled Chaos with Extra Drama

Ranveer’s hair is like his fashion sense: equal parts fabulous and fearless. One week he’s rocking a slicked-back Italian mobster look, the next he’s gone full lion’s mane meets Shakespearean prince. His go-to is a voluminous undercut with wavy, tousled length on top, often styled with nonchalance. If you’re the kind of man who owns a hair dryer and uses it regularly, this is your style.

2. Virat Kohli's Undercut That Launched a Million Barbershop Posters

Virat’s fade game is sharp. The Indian cricketer has practically trademarked the short-back-and-sides-meets-slick-quiff combo, a haircut so universally flattering that it’s become the fallback for every guy trying to glow up before wedding season. It’s clean, it’s polished, and most importantly, it says, “I have my life together.” Add a well-groomed beard, and you’ve basically unlocked cheat mode for desi male grooming.

3. Timothée Chalamet's Mop-Top E-Boy

Timothée’s curls have their own IMDb page at this point. His signature haircut is a messy, mid-length, layered situation. It works best if you have natural waves and the bone structure of a French aristocrat. If not, it still works, provided you’re okay with looking like a thoughtful art student who always carries a copy of an Albert Camus novel. Ideal for men in creative professions or just those who want to look like they read poetry.

4. Shahid Kapoor's Perfect Fade With Full Beard

Shahid’s haircut evolution has been one of India’s most underrated plot twists. From chocolate-boy shag to full-grown lumberjack glam, he now sports a fade that blends seamlessly into a well-sculpted beard. The hair on top is usually swept back or up, giving major “CEO of a tech startup who also DJs on the weekend” energy. Warning: this cut does require frequent barber visits and a beard oil subscription. But if done right, you’ll look like you actually enjoy smoothies and squats.

5. David Beckham's Chameleon Cut

Beckham’s hair is basically the Pokémon of male grooming; it evolves constantly, and each form is iconic. From the mohawk of his early football days to the gentleman’s side part, Beckham’s haircut choices have set trends over the years. That said, his current go-to is a classic scissor cut with a subtle fade. It is sleek, low maintenance, and ideal for men who want to look stylish without trying too hard.

6. BTS Jungkook's K-Pop Meets Precision

Jungkook is the idol of every guy who’s secretly wanted bangs but was too scared to ask. His styles range from two-block haircuts (short on the sides, long on top) to feathered layers dyed every pastel shade known to mankind. This is not for the faint-hearted or the lazy. It’s a high-maintenance, high-impact look.

7. Ayushmann Khurrana's Indie Cool Meets Clean-Cut

Ayushmann’s haircut is the thinking man’s quiff. It’s smart, stylish, and just rebellious enough to say, “I went to theatre school.” Often paired with glasses and an artsy wardrobe, this haircut is for men who want to toe the line between mainstream and offbeat. It’s short enough to keep your mother happy and edgy enough to keep your dating profile interesting.

Do you want to look like a brooding actor in an indie film or a World Cup-winning sports icon? Whichever direction you go, take this advice: bring reference photos (barbers love those), listen to your hair type (not every head is meant for a man bun), and remember that even bad hair grows out eventually. Unless, of course, you shave it all off and pull a Jason Statham.