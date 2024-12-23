These Are The 3 Fragrances Worn And Recommended By Tara Sutaria That Every Bride-to-be Need To Add To Their Collection

The perfume a person chooses to wear speaks volumes about their personality, and it’s no wonder we are curious about the fragrances that the rich and famous rely on to make an impression.

While celebrity-endorsed fragrances abound – many stars have their own – what truly intrigues us are the personal scent choices they make in their everyday lives. Recently Tara Sutaria revealed her favourite fregrances that she turns to for a boost of confidence, a touch of comfort, and a statement of individuality. From classic florals to alluring amber and spices, we have delved into the fragrance wardrobes of the Student of the Year actor to uncover the signature scents that define her style.

“I believe your choice of fragrance is an extension of your personal style. It's about creating a sensory memory that's uniquely yours. I highly recommend this perfume to all brides-to-be as well,” says Sutaria, who recently turned brand embassador for ITC Engage.

Classic floral: Evoking romance and grace, floral notes are still a mainstay in bridal fragrances. This year, traditional flowers like jasmine, peonies, and roses are popular but with a modern feel. It creates a romantic, floral harmony with notes of tiger orchid, jasmine, tuberose and sandalwood making it ideal for the wedding day for the bride.

Tara Sutaria's favourite fragrances (Getty Images)

Vibrant citrus : Fresh lemon tones are especially lovely for outdoor ceremonies or a day wedding. The bright and energising qualities of bergamot, lemon, and grapefruit give the scent a vibrant and vivacious vibe. Citrus notes are an excellent option for a modern bride because they can offer a refreshing contrast to the more conventional flower and woody ingredients.

Amber & spice: Warm amber and delicate spices are going to be popular in 2024 to provide a hint of sensuality and depth. While spices like cardamom or cinnamon add a delicate note of intrigue, amber adds a rich, golden warmth. These notes are ideal for producing a fragrance that clings and makes an impact.