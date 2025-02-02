From Sabyasachi To Manish Malhotra And Masaba, Celebrity Designers Who Transformed The Saree For Bollywood And Beyond

Saree is more than just a garment in India – it is a cultural symbol and an expression of grace. The six-yard of elegance is part of India's heritage. With a rich textile tradition, India has more than 27 types of sarees. And in recent years, designers have breathed new life into this iconic attire by transforming the saree into a dynamic fashion statement. They have not only experimented with fabrics, silhouettes, but also with draping techniques, and embellishments, making the saree more versatile and appealing to modern women.

This reinvention of the saree has made it a favourite among Bollywood celebrities and global icons, brinhing Indian craftsmanship onto International runways. Whether it's a vintage Banarasi, a pre-stitched modern drape, or an edgy pant-saree, designes continue to push boundaries to ensure that saree remains a living and evolving art form. Here are some pioneering Indian designers who have reshaped the perception about sarees in both Bollywood and international red carpets.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee:

The ace designer is known as regal revivalist and a synonymous with grandeur and heritage. His intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and vintage aesthetics have been worn by Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji, and Priyanka Chopra. He is also credited to have introduced handwoven Banarasi sarees and Bengal cotton drapes, blending old-world charm with contemporary sensibilities. His designs have been seen in films like Padmaavat, Guzaarish, Paa, and English Vinglish . These ensembles show opulence and simplicity of Indian craftsmanship.

Manish Malhotra:

When it comes to modern glamour, Manish Malhotra is Bollywood’s saree maestro, and the go-to designer for most Bollywood celebraties. His sequin-laden sheer, and pre-stitched sarees have added a touch of high fashion to the traditional drapes. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani among many others have dazzled in his creations, both on and off the screen. His sarees have been seen in films like Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Suryavanshi, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham , and many more, making his sheer chiffon and sequin sarees iconic.

anamika khanna

Amanika Khanna has pushed boundaries of saree styling by introducing structured drapes, pant-sarees, and cape-sarees. She is also known as the fusion innovator. He edgy yet elegant sarees have been embraced by fashion-forward celebrities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Nita Ambani, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Neha Dhupia among many others. Sonam Kapoor wore her avant-garde sarees at Cannes where she merged traditional Indian textiles with Western silhouettes. Anamika Khanna sari is also worn by Oprah Winfrey at Women in the World Summit.

Gaurang Shah:

A revivalist at heart, Gaurang Shah is known as handloom advocate. His focus is on heritage weaves like Kanjeevaram , Jamdani , and Patan Patola , which has brought craftsmanship to the forefront. Actresses like Vidya Balan, Rekha, Kiron Kher, and Smriti Irani are often seen donning his exquisite creations.

Ritu Kumar:

Pioneer in reviving traditional Indian textiles through her sarees, Ritu Kumar has strong appreciation for India's rich textile heritage. She has created sarees that blend handwoven fabrics with intricate embroidery. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and others frequently adorned her elegant sarees.

Tarun Tahiliani:

Known as the draping genius, Tarun Tahiliani is known for his exquisite draping techniques that redefine saree silhouettes. His creations are a perfect fusion of contemporary fashion and traditional elements. His sarees often feature modern fabrics like tulle and silk with elaborate embellishments. His sarees have been worn by style icons like Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Radhika Merchant.

Masaba Gupta: