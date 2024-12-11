The Inspiring Career of Vikas Khanna, Chef, Author and Filmmaker

Chef, filmmaker and author Vikas Khanna has added another feather to his illustrious cap. His latest venture, Bungalow, a New York-based restaurant, has been honoured with the prestigious Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. On the same day, Bungalow earned a coveted spot in The New York Times' list of 'Top 14 New Restaurants,' a double triumph celebrating Khanna's culinary vision.

Bungalow represents Khanna’s signature approach—infusing Indian heritage with modern techniques to create an unparalleled dining experience. The restaurant combines the warmth of Indian hospitality with cutting-edge culinary techniques.

What Is Michelin Bib Gourmand?

The Michelin Bib Gourmand is an award given by the Michelin Guide to restaurants that offer excellent food at a great value. It's not about fine dining or luxury. Instead, it celebrates places where you can enjoy high-quality meals without spending a fortune. The award is named after "Bibendum" (the Michelin Man mascot), and is a way to recognize restaurants that deliver fantastic food at more affordable prices compared to Michelin-starred establishments.

"While I’ve previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, today felt different. I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister," the star chef wrote when he shared the news on his Instagram page.

Stellar Career In Global Gastronomy

Khanna’s accolades come as no surprise to those familiar with his illustrious career. Known as the poster boy of Indian cuisine on the global stage, Khanna was the first Indian chef to earn a Michelin star for his restaurant Junoon in New York, which held the honour for six consecutive years. His culinary genius has graced tables for some of the world’s most notable figures, including the Obamas, the Dalai Lama, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Masterchef India judge's culinary achievements are unparalleled, his creativity transcends the kitchen. He has written over 30 books, many of which explore India’s rich culinary traditions. But perhaps his most unexpected leap came when he transitioned to filmmaking. His debut movie, The Last Colour, starring Neena Gupta, was a poignant exploration of women’s empowerment and made it to the longlist for the Best Film category at the 2020 Oscars. His second film, Imaginary Rain, starring Shabana Azmi, continues his mission to tell powerful stories that celebrate resilience and challenge societal norms.

Integrity And Social Commitment

Despite his success, Khanna remains deeply rooted in his values of integrity and giving back to society. From serving food at Gurudwaras to addressing malnutrition through his role as a goodwill ambassador for the Smile Foundation, Khanna has always prioritized community service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led several initiatives to provide meals to those in need, further cementing his reputation as a chef with a cause.

“It hasn’t been easy to make Indian food a staple in the Western culinary vocabulary, but it’s a mission I’ve embraced wholeheartedly,” he shares. As Khanna continues to redefine global gastronomy, his journey remains an inspiration for aspiring chefs and restaurateurs.

Read more:

3 Strawberry Dessert Recipes To Brighten Your Winter Days

3 Global Chefs Share Their Special Recipes To Give Your Festive Feast A Delightful Twist