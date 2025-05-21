ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Celebrity Chef Pooja Dhingra Reinvents Bourbon Biscuits With Two Easy Treats On International Tea Day

Whether you're after a crunchy, chocolate-loaded treat or something soft with a molten centre, these two dessert recipes hit the sweet spot.

Celebrity Chef Pooja Dhingra
Celebrity Chef Pooja Dhingra has been a judge on Masterchef India (ETV Bharat)
There’s something special about turning an everyday biscuit into a show-stopping dessert, and no one does it quite like pastry chef Pooja Dhingra. This Le Cordon Bleu-trained dynamo opened India’s first French patisserie (called Le 15) before most of us learned how to pronounce “macaron.” She has authored books, judged reality shows (Masterchef India being one), and built an empire out of butter, ambition and sheer badassery, while making it look as effortless as dusting icing sugar.

1. Bourbon Biscuit Rocky Road

Bourbon Biscuit Rocky Road
Bourbon Biscuit Rocky Road (Getty Images)

A no-bake dessert that’s rich, chewy, and loaded with texture—this Rocky Road is all about mixing, setting, and letting the fridge do the rest.

Ingredients:

  • 200 g Britannia Bourbon biscuits (100g roughly chopped, 100g crushed)
  • 150 g milk chocolate
  • 150 g dark chocolate
  • 75 g unsalted butter
  • 2 tbsp golden syrup or honey
  • 50 g mini marshmallows
  • 50 g pecans or any nuts, roughly chopped

Steps:

1. Line an 8-inch square tin with parchment paper.

2. Melt both chocolates, butter, and syrup in a bowl over simmering water. Stir until smooth.

3. Add crushed biscuits, chopped biscuits, marshmallows, and nuts. Mix until coated.

4. Transfer to the tin, press down gently, and chill for 2 hours.

5. Cut into squares and serve chilled. Keeps up to a week in the fridge.

2. Bourbon Brownie Bombs

Bourbon Brownie Bombs
Bourbon Brownie Bombs (Getty Images)

Soft, chocolatey, and coated in more chocolate... these brownie bombs are as fun to eat as they are to make.

For the Brownie Bombs:

  • 100 g Britannia Bourbon biscuits (crushed)
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup melted butter
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 4–5 Britannia Bourbon biscuits, roughly chopped

For the Coating:

  • 150 g dark or milk chocolate chips
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • Crushed Britannia Bourbon biscuits for garnish

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Mix dry ingredients.

2. Stir in melted butter, milk, and vanilla until combined. Fold in chopped biscuits.

3. Shape into balls and place on a lined tray. Bake for 10–12 minutes. Let cool.

4. Melt chocolate with oil. Dip each brownie ball, garnish with biscuit crumbs. Chill to set.

