Sana Khan to Zaira Wasim: 8 Female Celebrities Who Left Showbiz To Follow Spiritual Path

On Friday, former actress and Bigg Boss alum Sana Khan shared the joyous news of her second pregnancy, calling it a blessing from God. Known for her outspoken personality and successful career in films, Sana announced her departure from the industry a few years back to follow her spiritual calling. Sana’s decision to leave the glamour of showbiz left many fans shocked. However, she isn’t the only one. Several female celebrities have walked away from the limelight, despite their fame and success, to pursue a spiritual path. Among them is Dangal star Zaira Wasim, whose departure from the industry also made headlines.

Here’s a list of female stars who left showbiz to follow their spiritual journey.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan announced her decision to leave the entertainment industry through a heartfelt note on social media. She explained that she wanted to dedicate her life to serving humanity and following the will of her Creator. A part of her note read: "I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance. (sic)."

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim, who gained fame for her stellar performances in Dangal and Secret Superstar, stepped away from Bollywood, citing conflicts with her religious beliefs. She expressed her feelings in a detailed note, stating, "This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but it also led me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘imaan’ (faith). My relationship with my religion was threatened. (sic).”

Anu Aggarwal

The Aashiqui starlet rose to fame with her blockbuster debut in 1990. However, after surviving a near-fatal car accident, Anu chose to renounce worldly pleasures and joined an ashram in Uttarakhand. Today, she often shares her journey of yoga and meditation on social media.

Barkha Madan

Model and actress Barkha Madan, who made her debut with Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi alongside Akshay Kumar, later found solace in spirituality. She became a Buddhist nun and adopted the name Gyalten Samten.

Anagha Bhosale

Known for her role as Nandini in the popular TV show Anupamaa, Anagha Bhosale decided to leave the entertainment industry to embrace the path of Lord Krishna. Her colleagues lauded her decision when she announced her exit from showbiz.

Sofia Hayat

Sofia Hayat (Getty Images)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat bid farewell to the glamour industry in 2016, choosing to follow a spiritual path. She became a nun and adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother. In one of her posts, she shared, "Yoga helped me find myself and release the pain of my spiritual journey. (sic).”

Mamta Kulkarni

Once a leading actress of the 90s, Mamta Kulkarni left the entertainment industry to seek enlightenment. Known for films like Krantiveer and Karan Arjun, Mamta has been practicing as a sanyasin under the guidance of Shri Chaitanya Gagangiri Nath.

Suchitra Sen

Suchitra Sen (Getty Images)

A legend in Indian cinema, Suchitra Sen starred in classics like Devdas and Aandhi. After a prolific career spanning 25 years, she chose to retire from public life and dedicated her later years to the Ramakrishna Mission.