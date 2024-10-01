From Alia Bhatt To Tamannaah Bhatia And Ram Charan, Celebrities Who Have Turned Vegetarian

Over the years, a growing number of celebrities have embraced vegetarianism, motivated by a variety of reasons including health, environmental concerns, and animal welfare. From Amitabh Bachchan, Amir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and John Abraham to Tamanna Bhatia, Rashmika Mandana, Suriya and Ram Charan, these well-known figures are using their influence to promote a plant-based lifestyle and inspiring millions of fans worldwide to reconsider their dietary choices.

Alia Bhatt

Known for her excellent acting prowess, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is vegetarian. She is also passionate about environmental sustainability and sustainable fashion. Her comfort food is daal chawal and Spaghetti.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor turned vegetarian over a decade ago. He made the choice after reading 'Life is Fair' by Brian Hines, which was gifted to him by his father. The Jersey actor replaces meat proteins with plant-based alternatives like beans, pulses, and spinach.

Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are vegetarians. The NH10 actor has confessed on several occasions that abstaining from meat keeps her physically and mentally strong.

Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan turned vegetarian after his former wife Kiran Rao showed him a video about how eating meat is harmful and how diet can prevent 15 common diseases. The Dangal actor and producer is a vegan and no longer eats meat, fish, chicken, eggs, or milk products.

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar of the millennium, Amitabh Bachchan too, quit eating meat several years ago. The actor had said that he made the change due to health reasons, including cirrhosis that caused him to lose 75% of his liver. He also doesn’t eat rice, sweets, and paan. His diet includes fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut turned vegetarian before adopting veganism. She has said that being vegan gives her physical and emotional strength.

Bhumi Pednekar

Environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar turned vegetarian during the lockdown. Her compassion towards other species made him quit being a non-vegetarian. She eats a plant-based diet including vegetables, fresh fruits, and avoids refined sugar. The actor had said that she feels physically strong and guilt free.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress who starred in Baahubali became a vegetarian. Interestingly, her favourite dish was chicken biryani. Bhatia decided to become vegetarian after her dog, Pebble, suffered a severe paralysis attack and became very ill. She loves animals and food, and that giving up non-veg was not difficult.

Suriya

The Jai Bhim actor strictly follows a vegetarian diet and is also associated with PETA. He often encourages his fans to not eat animals.

R Madhavan

The actor from Tanu Weds Manu and 3 Idiots eats homegrown vegetables from his own kitchen garden. He is also associated with PETA. He avoids processed food. The actor also practices intermittent fasting, which includes having the last meal by 6.45 PM.

Dhanush

An actor who is a vegetarian and was named a "Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity" by PETA in 2011. The actor says that the vegetarian diet makes him feel healthy and light. The actor once revealed that he needs to supplement his diet with protein because he is a vegetarian. Dhanush preferred home-cooked food.

Ram Charan

The RRR actor became a vegetarian after his wife gifted him a dog named Brat. His dog also suffered a fracture and had a rod inserted in his leg. The actor vow to give up on non-vegetarian food until Brat was up and running. Another reason for him to opt for vegetarian diet was the 2016 Telugu remake of Tamil film Thani Oruvan where he played a police officer. He had to follow a strict diet that included lots of water and juices, and avoid dairy products. He was also advised to avoid meat, coffee, wheat, sugary fruits, and alcohol. This continues till today.