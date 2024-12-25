In Memoriam: From Ratan Tata To Zakir Hussain And Shyam Benegal, A Tribute To Those We Have Lost In 2024

The year 2024 witnessed the passing of many influential figures across various fields, leaving a profound impact on their respective industries worldwide. In the entertainment industry, we bid farewell to iconic actors such as Rituraj Singh, director Shyam Benegal, Maggie Smith from Hollywood, Pankaj Udhas, and Zakir Hussain from the music industry and industrialist Ratan Tata, whose demise left every Indian mourning for days. Here's the list of those notable people who left for their heavenly abode in 2024 while their legacy continues to live on for generations to come.

Shyam Benegal

A celebrated filmmaker and screenwriter, Shyam Benegal was known for his pioneering contributions to parallel cinema. Born on December 14, 1934, he died on December 23, 2024, at the age of 90. He was known for crafting thought-provoking films that explore social, political, and cultural themes with realism and depth. His acclaimed works include Ankur, Nishant, and Manthan, which reflect his commitment to storytelling rooted in Indian society. Over his illustrious career, Benegal received numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan and multiple National Film Awards, solidifying his legacy in Indian cinema.

Zakir Hussain

World-renowned tabla virtuoso, composer, and percussionist, Zakir Hussain was celebrated for his unparalleled artistry and contribution to Indian classical and fusion music. Born on March 9, 1951, he was the son of legendary tabla maestro Alla Rakha. Hussain died on December 15, 2024, had collaborations spaning across genres and artists, including the fusion group Shakti and global music icons. A recipient of numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, along with four Grammy Awards, Hussain will continue to inspire generations to come.

Rohit Bal

Celebrated fashion designer, Rohit Bal was renowned for his luxurious designs that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. Born on May 8, 1961, he launched his label in 1990 and quickly gained fame for his intricate detailing, opulent fabrics, and use of motifs like lotus and peacock. Known as the "Master of Fabric and Fantasy", Bal's creations graced global runways and high-profile clientele including Bollywood's A-list celebrities. His work embodied sophistication, which earned him a prominent place in India's fashion industry. The noted designer died on November 1, 2024.

Ratan Tata

Died on October 9, 2024, Ratan Tata, a revered industrialist and philanthropist, was known for his transformative leadership as the Chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012. Born on December 28, 1937, he steered the conglomerate to global prominence, overseeing iconic acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel. Beyond business, he was admired for his philanthropy, focusing on education, healthcare, and rural development. Awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Ratan Tata's vision, humility, and commitment to nation-building have cemented his legacy as an inspiring leader.

Pankaj Udhas

Renowned Indian ghazal singer, Pankaj Udhas was celebrated for popularising the genre and captivating audiences with his soulful voice. Born on May 17, 1951, in Gujarat, he gained fame with his iconic rendition of Chitthi Aayi Hai from the film Naam. His extensive discography includes timeless ghazals that blend poetry with melody, which earned him widespread acclaim. A recipient of numerous awards, including the Padma Shri, Pankaj Udhas died on February 26, 2024 and will remain a beloved figure in Indian music for his emotive performances.

Rituraj Singh

A versatile actor known for his impactful performances across teelvision, films and OTT platforms, Rituraj Singh had a career spanning over decades. He gained recognition through popular TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Hitler Didi. Singh also impressed audiences with his roles in films such as Pink and in web series like Made in Heaven, Indian Police Force, Bandish Bandits, and Anupamaa. Known for his nuanced acting and ability to portray complex characters, he remains a respected and admired figure in the entertainment industry after passing away on February 20 at the age of 59.