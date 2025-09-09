ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: Why Do AC Blasts Happen? Understanding The Hidden Dangers Behind AC Explosions And Practical Ways To Prevent Them

In the early hours of Sunday, tragedy struck a family in the Green Field Colony of Faridabad. At around 3 am, the air conditioner compressor in a rented four-storey home’s second floor exploded while the family was asleep. Although the blast originated on the second floor, smoke quickly filled the first floor, leading to the suffocation deaths of Sachin Kapoor, his wife Rinku Kapoor, their daughter Suzanne Kapoor, and their pet dog. The couple’s son survived by jumping off the balcony. The police report revealed that the family attempted to escape to the rooftop, but a locked door prevented them from getting out, resulting in the fatal accident.

Sadly, this was not the first such case. Reports of AC blasts have surged in several states throughout 2024, raising urgent questions: Why are these incidents becoming more frequent? How can we prevent them, and what precautions should we take?

Why Do Air Conditioner Blasts Happen?

Experts attribute the growing number of air conditioner blast incidents to several factors. Continuous operation during extreme heat increases the risk of overheating and mechanical failure. The main contributing factors include poor wiring, improper maintenance, fluctuating voltage, and inefficient cooling systems. These issues raise pressure within the condenser unit, making it prone to bursting.