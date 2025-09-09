Explained: Why Do AC Blasts Happen? Understanding The Hidden Dangers Behind AC Explosions And Practical Ways To Prevent Them
Why are these incidents becoming more frequent? How can we prevent them, and what precautions should we take?
In the early hours of Sunday, tragedy struck a family in the Green Field Colony of Faridabad. At around 3 am, the air conditioner compressor in a rented four-storey home’s second floor exploded while the family was asleep. Although the blast originated on the second floor, smoke quickly filled the first floor, leading to the suffocation deaths of Sachin Kapoor, his wife Rinku Kapoor, their daughter Suzanne Kapoor, and their pet dog. The couple’s son survived by jumping off the balcony. The police report revealed that the family attempted to escape to the rooftop, but a locked door prevented them from getting out, resulting in the fatal accident.
Sadly, this was not the first such case. Reports of AC blasts have surged in several states throughout 2024, raising urgent questions: Why are these incidents becoming more frequent? How can we prevent them, and what precautions should we take?
Why Do Air Conditioner Blasts Happen?
Experts attribute the growing number of air conditioner blast incidents to several factors. Continuous operation during extreme heat increases the risk of overheating and mechanical failure. The main contributing factors include poor wiring, improper maintenance, fluctuating voltage, and inefficient cooling systems. These issues raise pressure within the condenser unit, making it prone to bursting.
According to Lakhan Katheria from Vedang Air Conditioners, “The most common causes of recent AC blasts are overheating and faulty wiring. An unstable power supply puts excessive strain on the compressor and motor. Irregular servicing results in clogged filters, dirty condensers, or faulty refrigerant management, increasing internal temperature and pressure.”
Adding to the risk is the ever-rising external temperature, which often crosses 45°C during Indian summers. Operating the AC at unusually low settings further stresses the compressor, magnifying heat and pressure. “Inexperienced technicians sometimes use wrong or fake parts, overcharge refrigerants, or neglect proper gas types: practices that turn a simple appliance into a safety hazard. Older units, typically 8-10 years old, are especially prone to failure,” says Katheria.
A leak in the refrigerant system can cause the gas to mix with air, sometimes resulting in a highly flammable mixture. If ignited, this can lead to an explosion. Faulty wiring, overloaded circuits, or other electrical issues may result in short circuits or overheating, posing fire hazards or worse. Rare cases of faulty compressors or other components can cause excessive pressure build-up. Without timely intervention, this can crack the system or lead to explosions.
How To Prevent AC Blasts
- Regular Maintenance Is Key: Get your AC serviced before the summer heat kicks in. Schedule routine maintenance that includes cleaning, leak checks, inspecting electrical connections, and verifying that all components work properly.
- Proper Installation Matters: Always ensure your AC is installed by a qualified professional. Improper installation can lead to serious safety and operational problems later.
- Avoid Overloading Electrical Circuits: Make sure your home’s electrical circuits are capable of handling the AC load. Flickering lights when the AC runs could be a warning sign of an electrical issue. Hire an electrician to inspect the wiring immediately.
- Keep Flammable Materials Away: Ensure the area around the outdoor unit is clean and free from flammable materials such as gasoline or paint. Keep at least two feet of clearance around the unit to maintain proper airflow.
- Skip Extension Cords: Never use extension cords for AC units. They require dedicated circuits to prevent overheating and short-circuits.
- Listen to Your AC: Strange sounds or smells could indicate trouble. If your AC starts making grinding noises, excessive vibrations, or emits a burning smell, switch it off immediately and call a technician.
Additional Tips to Stay Safe
- Keep the AC compressor shaded during extreme heat.
- Ensure proper ventilation around the condenser unit to avoid overheating.
- Clean air filters regularly to reduce pressure on the system.
- Make sure windows are slightly tilted outward for proper drainage.
- Don’t operate your AC at extremely low temperatures (like 16–18°C) for long periods.
- Refill refrigerant only with certified gas types and correct procedures.
- Schedule semi-annual professional servicing and gas leak checks.
- Ensure at least two feet of space around the unit for smooth airflow.
- Hire certified technicians to inspect wiring and loose connections periodically.
