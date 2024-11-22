ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cashewnut Is The Star Ingredient In These Creamy Dishes

November 23rd is National Cashew Day, which is not just a celebration of a nut but a full-blown acknowledgment of its superiority complex in the snack world. Originating from Brazil and adopted with fervour by India, the cashew is that one nut with a passport that screams global domination.

Cashew Day is our chance to bow down to the creamy, curvaceous wonder that effortlessly elevates everything it touches, from curries to desserts.

1. Coastal Cashew Masala

Cashews have a natural creaminess when cooked, which enhances the texture of a curry. Cashews also are rich in plant-based protein, which adds a hearty element to the dish.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole cashews (soaked in warm water), 2 tbsp sunflower oil, 1 medium onion, finely chopped, 1 cup freshly grated coconut (or desiccated coconut), 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise (optional), 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1/2 tsp red chili powder, ½ tsp garam masala, salt to taste, fresh coriander leaves for garnish.

For The coastal masala: 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp fennel seeds, 3-4 dried red chilies (adjust for spice level), 1 tsp black peppercorns, 1-inch piece cinnamon stick, 1 cup freshly grated coconut (or desiccated coconut), 1 tsp poppy seeds (optional), 1 tbsp oil

Preparation:

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, dried red chillies, black peppercorns, cinnamon. Roast until aromatic. Cool and grind into a fine powder. Set aside.

In the same pan, roast the grated coconut until golden brown. Add onions, garlic and ginger and roast it until brown. Cool and grind into a smooth paste with a little water.

Soak the cashews in warm water for 30 minutes. In a pan add oil, Add the chopped onion and sauté until golden brown.

Stir in turmeric powder, red chili powder, and the freshly prepared coastal masala. Cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.