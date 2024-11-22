ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cashewnut Is The Star Ingredient In These Creamy Dishes

Join the kaju craze on Cashew Day with these delicious recipes by professional chefs.

Cashewnuts are the most irresistible of dry fruits
Cashewnuts are the most irresistible of dry fruits (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 4 hours ago

November 23rd is National Cashew Day, which is not just a celebration of a nut but a full-blown acknowledgment of its superiority complex in the snack world. Originating from Brazil and adopted with fervour by India, the cashew is that one nut with a passport that screams global domination.

Cashew Day is our chance to bow down to the creamy, curvaceous wonder that effortlessly elevates everything it touches, from curries to desserts.

1. Coastal Cashew Masala

Cashews have a natural creaminess when cooked, which enhances the texture of a curry. Cashews also are rich in plant-based protein, which adds a hearty element to the dish.

Creamy Cashew Lemon Pasta
Creamy Cashew Lemon Pasta (Freepik)

Ingredients:

1 cup whole cashews (soaked in warm water), 2 tbsp sunflower oil, 1 medium onion, finely chopped, 1 cup freshly grated coconut (or desiccated coconut), 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise (optional), 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1/2 tsp red chili powder, ½ tsp garam masala, salt to taste, fresh coriander leaves for garnish.

For The coastal masala: 1 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp fennel seeds, 3-4 dried red chilies (adjust for spice level), 1 tsp black peppercorns, 1-inch piece cinnamon stick, 1 cup freshly grated coconut (or desiccated coconut), 1 tsp poppy seeds (optional), 1 tbsp oil

Preparation:

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, dried red chillies, black peppercorns, cinnamon. Roast until aromatic. Cool and grind into a fine powder. Set aside.

In the same pan, roast the grated coconut until golden brown. Add onions, garlic and ginger and roast it until brown. Cool and grind into a smooth paste with a little water.

Soak the cashews in warm water for 30 minutes. In a pan add oil, Add the chopped onion and sauté until golden brown.

Stir in turmeric powder, red chili powder, and the freshly prepared coastal masala. Cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

Add soaked cashews and mix to coat them in the masala. Add warm water. Simmer for 8-10 minutes.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice, bhakri or chapatis.

(Recipe by Chef Mohnish Kothare, Mazi Coffee Bar & Kitchen)

2. Creamy Cashew Lemon Pasta

Imagine velvety cashew cream hugging every strand of pasta like a luxurious sweater. Crafted from blended cashews, the white sauce bursts with a zesty brightness from freshly squeezed lemon juice, creating a balance of richness and tang that’s utterly irresistible.

Coastal Cashew Masala
Coastal Cashew Masala (Freepik)

Ingredients:

For the cashew sauce: 120 gm boiled cashewnuts, 25 ml lemon juice, 150 ml water

For the pasta and toppings: 180 gm spaghetti/ fettucine, salt and pepper to taste, 15 gm chopped parsley, 30 gm parmesan cheese, 10 gm dried cranberries, 20 gm fresh cream

Preparation:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving a few tablespoons of the pasta water for later use.

In a blender, combine the boiled cashews, lemon juice, and water. Blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy

Heat a pan over low heat and pour in the prepared cashew sauce. Add the reserved pasta water, a tablespoon at a time, until the sauce reaches your desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add the boiled pasta to the sauce and mix well. Turn off the heat and stir in the cream, dried cranberries, chopped parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese.

Serve immediately, garnished with extra parsley and Parmesan if desired.

(Recipe by Mordhwaj Singh Chandrawat, Chef and Food Influencer, Belle Patisserie.)

