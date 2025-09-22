ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Real Secret Of A Meaningful Career Is Not About 'Discovering Your Passion', But About Designing A Life

Gen Z workers would do well to have a prototyping mindset instead of chasing their passion ( Getty Images )

Walk into any graduation ceremony and you’ll hear the familiar refrain: Follow your passion. The phrase rolls off tongues like a mantra. It’s inspiring, but also incomplete. What if you don’t know your passion? What if your passion changes? What if it fizzles out just as quickly as it arrived?

As Mamta Mandal, life coach and founder of Cherishma Consulting in Singapore, says, “Passion is just one piece of the puzzle. While it can drive us to pursue our dreams, it’s not a guarantee of competence or achievement. An overemphasis on passion can actually set people up for disappointment.” For Gen Z, a generation raised on curated highlight reels, the pressure to “find your thing” can feel crushing.

You’re supposed to discover it first, then align your life around it. But research and real-life stories often show the reverse. Navyug Mohnot, a Designing Your Life (DYL) educator, explains: “Passion emerges from engagement, learning, and mastery, not from introspection alone. You build it through action, curiosity, and small bets on yourself.”

Instead of waiting for the lightning bolt of passion, treat every new activity as an experiment (Getty Images)

Angela Duckworth, in her book Grit, writes: “Passion for your work is a little bit of discovery, followed by a lot of development, and then a lifetime of deepening.” In other words, passion is not the cause of meaningful work but the result.

The Case For Prototyping