Trains Over Flights, Compost Over Waste: The Low-Impact Future Of Travel Starts With Carbon Tapping

In the next decade, the souvenir you’ll bring back from your trip won’t be a fridge magnet or a sunburn... it’ll be a smaller carbon footprint. As climate urgency deepens, tourism can no longer be a blind indulgence. According to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), tourism accounts for 8%–11% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with transport (mostly flights) making up almost 75% of that. If left unchecked, tourism emissions could rise by 25% by 2030. Every mile counts, and so does every choice.

This is where “carbon tapping” comes in. Think of it as the Fitbit for your travel footprint: a way to measure, track, and manage the emissions of your journeys.

Pallavee Dhaundiyal Panthry of the World of Circular Economy (WOCE) says: “We move from blind consumption to mindful choices when we measure our impact. Behavioural change at the individual level is critical.”

Carbon Score Is The New Calorie Count

Fifteen years ago, most of us didn’t know how many calories were in a cappuccino. Then, menus started listing them, and suddenly people began making different choices... not always perfect, but more informed. Carbon tapping does the same thing for travel. Imagine every itinerary you book (whether it’s a weekend in Goa or a trek in Peru) coming with a “carbon score” alongside your hotel rating and ticket price.

Tools like carbon calculators and ESG-integrated platforms already exist. They’re the equivalent of stepping on a scale before starting a fitness program: a reality check. Pallavee hopes to see a future where your travel booking app nudges you towards lower-impact choices (like choosing the train over the flight, or staying at a property powered by renewable energy) because your carbon score will be right there in your face.

Life At Low Impact

Osho, host of Kaivalya Nature Stay in Nathuakhan, Uttarakhand, is already living the beta version of this future. His eco-stay practices rainwater harvesting, composting, and farm-to-table dining with seasonal produce. He also takes the carbon-conscious approach personally: he chooses trains over flights, uses emission-calculating apps, and even steers guests toward tech-free forest walks instead of screen time.

He’s proof that sustainability doesn’t mean sacrifice—it’s a design challenge. The comfort of his guests is matched with the conscience of low-impact living. His next plan is partnering with local residents for clean-up drives and ensuring that tourism leaves value, not waste, in its wake.

Micro-Habits That Add Up

Aadya Gupta, co-founder of the Envirocare Foundation, frames carbon tapping as a series of small, actionable decisions. “Pick a cycle or e-scooty over a car. Take the train over a flight. Stay somewhere powered by clean energy. Or donate to a forest restoration project,” she says. These micro-habits matter because they stack over time.

Envirocare uses an app called Carbon Book, which doesn’t just measure emissions but also recommends the next steps to reduce them. It’s a feedback loop: awareness leads to action, action reduces impact, and reduced impact reinforces awareness. As Peter Drucker famously said, “What cannot be measured cannot be managed.” Applied to tourism, what cannot be measured cannot be improved.

From Consciousness To Culture

The future of tourism will be won or lost on whether we can make carbon awareness a cultural norm. Right now, sustainability is still an elective course; it needs to be a core subject. That means industry-wide adoption of carbon tapping, government-backed incentives for low-impact travel, and public awareness campaigns that make “low-carbon” as aspirational as “luxury.”

For travellers, it means building carbon awareness into your trip planning the way you check the weather forecast or visa rules. For the travel industry, it means transparency, better tools, and integrating carbon data at every touchpoint. Carbon tapping won’t solve tourism’s climate problem overnight, but it’s the single most important step to shift from guilt-ridden awareness to empowered action. Because the future of travel is not just about where you go, but how lightly you can walk there.

Sources: