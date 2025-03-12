Immersive Candlelight Concert Series Comes To Hyderabad; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dates And Venue

Candlelight, the series of live concerts produced by Live Your City, is organising an exciting series of concerts in Hyderabad! This March, experience R.D. Burman’s timeless music with Candlelight: A Tribute to R.D. Burman. Celebrate the genius of one of Bollywood’s most iconic composers, as his unforgettable melodies transport you back to the golden era of music.

Expect an intimate and immersive evening at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Hyderabad, where the soft glow of thousands of candles sets the perfect atmosphere for unforgettable concert. Feel the music come to life as the warmth of candlelight enhances every note, creating a truly unique sensory experience. The line-up of artists has been kept under wraps, however, on March 8 concert, Indian classical trio Brindavani, Raghava Sai, Pavan Kumar C, and Deepesh performed with their respective instruments flute, keyboards and percussion.

Candlelight Concert Series (ETV Bharat)

What is Candlelight Concert

Candlelight is a series of live concerts by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., designed to democratise access to classical music. This innovative format offers a unique musical experience through a diverse selection of programs, catering to all tastes. Performed by talented local musicians in iconic venues illuminated by thousands of candles, Candlelight creates an immersive and intimate atmosphere.

Candlelight draws in a broad audience, including those who may have never considered attending a classical music concert. Audiences can connect with the masterpieces of composers like Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin, while also enjoying fresh interpretations of popular hits from artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. The Candlelight brand is present in over 150 cities worldwide and has delighted millions of guests since its launch.

The Candlelight concert first made its debut in Mumbai, India in 2022. Since then, the show has travelled across the country performing tribute shows to several artists from across the world. This time, the concert comes to the city of Nizams on March 30.

When: March 30, 7 Pm to 9 PM

Where: Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Hyderabad, Banjara Hills