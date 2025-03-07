Evening Yoga: 5 Yoga Poses To Relieve Stress And Improve Sleep Quality

Evening is the perfect way to relax your mind, release tension, and prepare your body for restful sleep after a long and busy day. Our fast-paced life, at times, takes a toll on our lifestyle and with stress and restlessness often get in the way of good night sleep. Practicing yoga before bed is a powerful way to calm the mind, relax the body, and set the stage for deep, restful sleep. Gentle stretches and calming poses can help reduce stress, improve flexibility, and promote overall well-being. Here are 5 yoga poses suggested by Yoga trainer Rajani Pradhan stop help you get better sleep.

Child Pose (balasana)

Child Pose (balasana) (Getty Images)

This simple yet effective resting posture helps gently stretch your lower back and hips to release tension as it calms your mind. This pose helps you focus inward and give a mental relaxation before bed.

Steps to practice

Kneel down, put your toes together, and knees hip-width apart.

Exhale and lower your torso between your knees.

Extend your arms in front of you, and let your palms face down. If you are comfortable then let your arms relax alongside your legs with your palms facing upwards.

Stay in the pose for 2 minutes, and breath deeply.

Butterfly pose (baddha konasana)

Butterfly pose (baddha konasana) (Getty Images)

Butterfly pose helps in relaxation and is excellent for stretching out tight hips and inner things. This pose can help release stored tension in the lower body. This will help you relax and get peaceful sleep.

Steps to practice

Sit with your legs extended in front of you.

Bend your kneed and draw your heels towards you.

Hold yoru feel and let your heels be close to you. Keep your spine straight.

Keep moving your legs while holding the knees.

Hold the pose for two minutes and take deep breaths.

Legs up the wall (viparita karani)

Legs up the wall (viparita karani) (Getty Images)

This is a restful position which brings the blood back to the heart. It promotes relaxation and refreshing blood circulation. Elevate your legs towards the walls. It improves blood circulation and relives minor back tension.

Steps to practice:

Sit close to the wall and lie on your back. Extend your legs up the wall.

Keep your arms at your sides or over your head.

Hold the pose for 5 minutes and breath gently.

Cat-cow pose (marjaiasana-bitilasana)

Cat-cow pose (marjaiasana-bitilasana) (Getty Images)

This pose gives spine a flexibility and abdominal activation. If you follow this pose rhythmically, it is meditative and relaxes your mind.

Steps to practice:

Bend down with your knees under your hips and wrist under your shoulders.

Go down and inhale into cow pose, lift your head and tailbone toward the sky while lowering your belly.

Exhale into cat pose, going up and rounding your spine and tucking your chin to your chest.

Repeat this for 5-10 times.

Happy baby pose (ananda balasana)

This pose is best to release lower back tension. This is great for shading off adult worries before bedtime. This pose also helps open the hips and stretch inner groin. Practice this pose for relaxation.

Steps to practice:

Lie on your back and pull your knees toward your chest.

Hold your feet or your ankles from the outside.

Pull your knees toward the floor beside your torso.

Hold the pose for 2 minutes and come back to normal gently.

Why you should practice yoga in the evening or before bedtime