Your Zodiac Sign And A Perfect Drink; Check Out Which One Is For You

These drinks are bold and daring and perfect for every occasion ( ETV Bharat )

Ever wonder what your zodiac sign has to say about your cocktail preferences? Well, wonder no more! Whether you're in the mood to flirt, fight, or fly solo, your astrological chart has the perfect drink waiting for you. So let’s raise a glass and mix up some magic based on your star sign. From bold and daring to smooth and soothing, these cocktails are sure to match your vibe. Get ready to shake, stir, and sip through the zodiac, because astrology and delightful drinks are a match made in the stars.

Celebrate your mood with these expertly crafted breezy and refreshing drinks. From bold and spicy to cool and collected, there's a drink for every sign and every mood!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)- “Fiery Passion”

Bold, fearless, and ready to take on the world—just like you!

Bold, fearless, and ready to take on the world with Fiery Passion just like you (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients: 50ml Singhasan Whisky | 15ml fresh lime juice | 10ml chili-infused honey syrup | Dash of orange bitters | Crushed ice | Lime wedge and chili for garnish

How to Mix it:

In a shaker, combine Singhasan, lime juice, chili-infused honey syrup, and orange bitters

Add crushed ice and shake well

Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice

Garnish with a lime wedge and a fresh chili for that fiery kick

Sip and feel the fire ignite within you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) – “Sweet & Steady Sip”

Reliable, grounded, and full of sweetness—Taurus deserves something just as balanced

Reliable, grounded, and full of sweetness, Taurus deserves something just as balanced (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients: 50ml Rockford Reserve | 10ml maple syrup | 15ml fresh lemon juice | 5ml vanilla extract | Crushed ice | Lemon peel for garnish

How to Mix it:

In a shaker, combine Rockford Reserve, maple syrup, lemon juice, and vanilla extract

Add ice and shake until chilled

Strain into a rocks glass over crushed ice

Garnish with a twist of lemon peel

Sip slowly and savor the perfect mix of smooth and sweet

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) – “Dual Nature Fizz”

The life of the party, always a little bit of this and a little bit of that (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients: 50ml Artic Vodka | 15ml elderflower syrup | 10ml fresh lime juice | Top with soda water | Fresh mint for garnish

How to Mix it:

In a shaker, combine Artic Vodka, elderflower syrup, and lime juice

Shake well and strain into a tall glass with ice

Top with soda water for that fizzy, fresh vibe

Garnish with a sprig of mint and get ready to flirt with your fun-loving side!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) – “Home Sweet Mojito”