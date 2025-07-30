Can Tech-Enhanced Classrooms Reduce Stress And Boost Confidence In Children? Experts Weigh In

Over the last decade, the way education is imparted has undergone significant changes, particularly with the integration of technology. It has now become smart boards, digital gadgets, while interactive classrooms have replaced the conventional and rigid teaching models.

"Interactive learning experiences allow students to progress at their own pace, visualise complex concepts with ease, and receive immediate feedback," says Aruna Joshi, a teacher at Rainbow School in Mumbai. Moreover, these classrooms also provide room for collaboration, inclusivity, and self-paced exploration, which makes it a less low-pressure space. Studies suggest that children feel more confident in tech-enhanced classrooms that are supportive, low-pressure spaces by reducing anxiety, which helps students stay meaningfully connected with their learning journey.

How do Technologies Boost Students’ Confidence?

Educators believe that technology improves confidence in students by actively involving them in the learning process, rather than making them passive listeners. Tools like interactive flat panels, digital quizzes, simulations, and collaborative platforms encourage students to participate, ask questions, and express their understanding in real-time.

This hands-on engagement helps them grasp concepts more clearly, reduces the fear of making mistakes, and builds a sense of achievement through instant feedback and visible progress. "As students become more involved and receive positive reinforcement, their self-esteem grows, making them more willing to take academic risks and engage confidently in classroom activities," says Ramya Chatterjee, an Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs) expert and director of Prointek Global Innovations.

Likewise, technology also encourages collaboration through forums, group projects, and shared digital workspaces. "These platforms allow students to communicate, exchange ideas, and build social confidence," says Chatterjee.

Are Tech-Enabled Classrooms Emotionally Safe?

According to Anamika Dasgupta, Director of The Wonder School in Pune, classroom technology innovations are improving the educational process by alleviating stress and increasing confidence. She says, "When implemented carefully, technology can encourage students to take more responsibility for their learning. With the help of AI tutors and interactive simulations, students can access content and review materials to understand concepts better. This is very beneficial to learners who are timid, anxious, or take time to understand concepts, especially complex ones."

While healthcare professionals and parents urge for an internet ban for children, teachers believe that students can use the internet as a safe platform to explore and practice. They can embrace their mistakes as part of different learning processes. "Students can use AI to obtain writing feedback and reinforce concepts taught in class by watching videos. These enhance their confidence," opines Dasgupta. Educators believe that technology will improve students' performance and help nurture an emotionally safe and responsive class. "The outcome is a continued shift from passive learners to more actively engaged learners who feel valued and empowered to express their opinions and vision," says Joshi.

Making Learning More Personal

Stress is often triggered by the mismatch between a student’s learning style and the pace of instruction. Technology like interactive flat panels enables students to participate in a manner that is meaningful to them. "If used mindfully, technology in classrooms can personalise training, reduce performance pressure, and accommodate different learning speeds. This makes it a less judgmental space for students," says Child Psychologist and Educational Therapist Kashwi Revalia.

Besides the classroom, tech literacy has become critical for future preparation. Students can adopt digital tools to enhance their communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities - all of which are more in demand. Additionally, access to information has also been transformed. Online libraries, educational videos, plus open-source platforms offer students vast reservoirs of knowledge.