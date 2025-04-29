Pregnancy At 40: There's No "Right" Time For Motherhood – But Science Has Limits

Turning 40 is beautiful. Author Elif Shafaq in her book 'Forty Rules of Love' writes, "turning 40 is significant and auspicious age that symbolises a new beginning and spiritual awakening. 40 represents a time of ascent to a higher level, a fresh start and a renewed sense of purpose." Women in their 40s agree. But becoming a mother at 40 can be even more special. An established career, relationships, personal goals and then comes starting a family. Having a child at 40 comes with different set of excitements and challenges at the same time. And many women are choosing their own 'right time' to conceive a child.
Anandita Chatterjee, a travel influencer became mother at the age of 40 when her gynecologist and friends told her that she can't conceive. "My gynecologist told me that I have very little or close to no chance of conceiving a child. My friends and relatives also said the same thing and advised me to stop thinking about a child at 40. But I had hopes and passion for pregnancy and I have a five-year-old daughter who travels with me. I delivered my daughter when I was 40," says Chatterjee.
Women are now embracing motherhood on their own timelines–even if that means having children in their late 30s, 40s, or beyond. This is liberating, but late pregnancy comes with biological realities, which one can't ignore. "There's no perfect age to become a mother emotionally but biologically there are windows we must respect," says Dr Parul Prakash, Senior Consultant, Head-Reproductive Medicine, IVF at Artemis Hospitals.
Can Women Become pregnant at 40?
According to Dr Prakash, women can naturally become pregnant at age 40, but it will take longer than it would have at a younger age. "A woman is born with all the eggs she will ever have, and the number and quality of those eggs decrease with age. By the time a woman turns 40, she may have fewer healthy eggs, making it harder to conceive. Most women still become pregnant naturally or with the assistance of fertility treatment such as IVF," says Dr Prakash.
While biological challenges remain, chosing to become a mother is a decision that involves a lot of responsibilities. Most women with goals are now deciding their "right time". For instance, Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Apte, Deepika Padukone, and Madhuri Dixit championed late pregnancy, mostly in their late thirtees and at fourty. In a way, they normalised late pregnancy, which clearly shows that motherhood doesn't have any date stamp on it.
What Are the Chances and Issues of Getting Pregnant At 40?
The likelihood of becoming pregnant naturally at the age of 40 is less than at younger ages. A healthy woman at the age of 30 has a 20% chance of becoming pregnant every month, but at 40, the chance decreases to 5 to 10% every month. "This is because the quantity and quality of eggs decline with age, and it becomes more difficult to become pregnant. Medical issues that impact fertility become more prevalent as women age," says Dr Prakash.
Additionally, late pregnancy comes with a greater risk of complications to both mother and the infant. Some of the most prevalent health issues in the mother are:
- High blood pressure, which may result in a dangerous condition called preeclampsia, and gestational diabetes – a form of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy.
- Risk of miscarriage is also higher as a person grows older, and other problems associated with the placenta or chances of giving birth prematurely are increased.
- Higher risk of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia
- Greater chance of preterm birth or low birth weight
- Increased rates of cesarean deliveries
- Elevated risks of miscarriage and stillbirth
"With proper prenatal care, many women deliver healthy babies well into their 40s," says Dr Prakash.
Possible Issues With the Child
- Chromosomal abnormalities: With increasing age, the risk of alterations in the baby's chromosomes also rises. This may result in conditions such as Down syndrome, which has a negative impact on the learning and development of the child. The risk of giving birth to a baby with Down syndrome at the age of 25 is approximately 1 in 1,200, while at 40 years it is around 1 in 100.
- Low birth weight: Infants born to older mothers are at a higher risk of weighing less than 2.5 kg. Low birth weight may cause breathing, feeding, and maintaining body heat problems after delivery.
- Premature birth: Older women are at a higher risk of delivering before completing 37 weeks of gestation. Premature children can have special care and health problems as they develop.
- Stillbirth: Even though very unusual, the risk of stillbirth, when a fetus dies before birth, increases slightly with pregnancies over age 40.
Precautions For a Healthy Pregnancy
It is very essential to take care of your health while you are pregnant, particularly if you are above 40. Dr Prakash shares some steps that can improve your chances of having a healthy and smooth pregnancy.
- Before attempting to conceive, visit your doctor for a checkup. They can advise you and recommend any tests if necessary.
- Folic acid prevents birth defects. Begin taking prenatal vitamins as recommended by your doctor.
- A balanced diet with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and sufficient water keeps you and your baby healthy. Walking is also good as light exercise.
- Control medical conditions. If you have diabetes, high blood pressure, or thyroid problems, control them.
- Get routine checkups, numerous doctor visits will monitor the development of the baby and identify potential problems early on.
Only the Right Time for You – Not Perfect Age
While biologically the 20s are ideal for pregnancy, many women aren't ready at this age. Their career goals, financial stability, emotional maturity, and finding the right partner often become priorities for them. "The idea of perfect age is outdated. Motherhood should be a personal decision and one should not take under any pressure. There's a right age biologically but if you take proper care of yourself, you can conceive at the later age," says Clinical Psychologist Syamoli Desai.
In addition, women balance ambitions experiences, and personal growth before choosing to become mothers, "and that deserves celebration, not scrutiny," says Nirtika Pandita, a content writer in her late 30s.
How To Manage Late Pregnancy
For women planning motherhood later in their life, especially at late 30s or early 40s, here's what experts suggest:
- Fertility Testing
- Healthy Lifestyle
- Egg Freezing
- Keeping Realistic Expectations
"Planning ahead is empowerment and while women look forward to achieving their goals, if they plan to conceive late in their life, they should plan ahead and prepare their body for the upcoming challenges," says Dr Prakash.
Not Pressures, But Empowered
Late pregnancy isn't just about biology but about autonomy. While every woman's journey is different, whether becoming mother at 25, or at 45, what matters is making informed choices and having an adequate support. "Trusting your biology is important. A woman finds courage in trusting herself," says Clinical Psychologist Desai.
