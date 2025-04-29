ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Pregnancy At 40: There's No "Right" Time For Motherhood – But Science Has Limits

Turning 40 is beautiful. Author Elif Shafaq in her book 'Forty Rules of Love' writes, "turning 40 is significant and auspicious age that symbolises a new beginning and spiritual awakening. 40 represents a time of ascent to a higher level, a fresh start and a renewed sense of purpose." Women in their 40s agree. But becoming a mother at 40 can be even more special. An established career, relationships, personal goals and then comes starting a family. Having a child at 40 comes with different set of excitements and challenges at the same time. And many women are choosing their own 'right time' to conceive a child.

Anandita Chatterjee, a travel influencer became mother at the age of 40 when her gynecologist and friends told her that she can't conceive. "My gynecologist told me that I have very little or close to no chance of conceiving a child. My friends and relatives also said the same thing and advised me to stop thinking about a child at 40. But I had hopes and passion for pregnancy and I have a five-year-old daughter who travels with me. I delivered my daughter when I was 40," says Chatterjee.

Women are now embracing motherhood on their own timelines–even if that means having children in their late 30s, 40s, or beyond. This is liberating, but late pregnancy comes with biological realities, which one can't ignore. "There's no perfect age to become a mother emotionally but biologically there are windows we must respect," says Dr Parul Prakash, Senior Consultant, Head-Reproductive Medicine, IVF at Artemis Hospitals.

Can Women Become pregnant at 40?

According to Dr Prakash, women can naturally become pregnant at age 40, but it will take longer than it would have at a younger age. "A woman is born with all the eggs she will ever have, and the number and quality of those eggs decrease with age. By the time a woman turns 40, she may have fewer healthy eggs, making it harder to conceive. Most women still become pregnant naturally or with the assistance of fertility treatment such as IVF," says Dr Prakash.

While biological challenges remain, chosing to become a mother is a decision that involves a lot of responsibilities. Most women with goals are now deciding their "right time". For instance, Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Apte, Deepika Padukone, and Madhuri Dixit championed late pregnancy, mostly in their late thirtees and at fourty. In a way, they normalised late pregnancy, which clearly shows that motherhood doesn't have any date stamp on it.

What Are the Chances and Issues of Getting Pregnant At 40?

The likelihood of becoming pregnant naturally at the age of 40 is less than at younger ages. A healthy woman at the age of 30 has a 20% chance of becoming pregnant every month, but at 40, the chance decreases to 5 to 10% every month. "This is because the quantity and quality of eggs decline with age, and it becomes more difficult to become pregnant. Medical issues that impact fertility become more prevalent as women age," says Dr Prakash.

Additionally, late pregnancy comes with a greater risk of complications to both mother and the infant. Some of the most prevalent health issues in the mother are: