Butter Yellow, 2025 Summer’s Most Surprising Colour Trend Is Also the Most Delicious

Every few months, the fashion world tries to gaslight us into believing a colour is “in.” They’ll shout things like “Viva Magenta is the new black” or “Sand Brown is the new neutral” while we squint at our wardrobes. But this summer, there's one colour trend that actually makes sense. Butter Yellow is a shade so gentle, so smooth that it’s practically comfort clothing. It’s not neon. It’s not mustard. It’s not that bright egg yolk shade your cousin wore to her mehendi. Butter Yellow is barely there.

The Colour That Goes With Everything

Seen sashaying down the runways at Paris, Milan, and New York Spring/Summer 2025 shows like it was born there, butter yellow is having a full-blown main character moment. Jil Sander, Loewe, Chloé, every designer worth their threads has dabbled in it. Even celebrities have hopped aboard. But the real question isn’t who wore it, it’s can I wear it without looking like an undercooked pancake? The answer is yes!

How to Wear Butter Yellow This Summer

1. Indian Wear

You’d think Butter Yellow would be a hard sell in Indian ethnic wear because it toes a fine line: one inch too bright and you're at your cousin's haldi function; one shade too pale and you look like hospital linen. The trick is texture and contrast.

Go monochrome in a flowing butter yellow organza sari. Bonus points if you wear minimal makeup and let your hair fall in waves. Contrast it with bold jewelry: think Meenakari or jadau in deep emerald or ruby. If you’re at a destination wedding, a butter yellow chikankari kurta with ivory palazzos is basically sartorial therapy.

2. Resort Wear

Butter Yellow is resort wear’s new best friend. A linen co-ord set in Butter Yellow, oversized straw hat, messy braid, and you sipping tender coconut water. Or pair a butter yellow slip dress with white sneakers and sunglasses so big you could block out your ex.

Men, don’t be shy. Throw on a butter yellow linen shirt with khaki shorts. You’ll look like the love interest in a Netflix rom-com who owns a vineyard.

A model walks the ramp in a Butter Yellow resort dress for designer Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 (Getty Images)

3. Streetwear

The colour is the Gen Z alternative to e-girl black. It's just edgy enough to be different, but still polite enough to meet your mom. Oversized Butter Yellow blazers over crop tops and wide-leg jeans are everywhere right now. Want to be comfy? Grab a hoodie in the shade with matching sweatpants. It’s giving “I brunch in Bandra but pretend I don’t care.” Bucket hats, belt bags, platform sneakers... accessories in this hue are safe yet stylish.

“But will it suit my skin tone?” is a question we can hear through the screen. This is the Switzerland of colours: neutral, friendly, and low-drama. Whether you’re porcelain, wheatish, dusky, or “golden,” it flatters you in different ways. Pair it with the right makeup accents (blush, bronze, bold lips) and it will bounce light off your face. It’s bold but chilled out.

So go forth. Embrace the buttery glow. The only thing better than butter on toast... is you in Butter Yellow.