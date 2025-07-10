Running With Bulls In Pamplona, Battling with Wine In Haro, and Other Spanish Traditions That Shouldn’t Make Sense But Somehow Do

Spain is one of those countries where even its peculiarities have peculiarities. Where else in the world could you be voluntarily chased by half-ton bulls through old alleyways in the morning, get bludgeoned by tomatoes in a mass food fight by afternoon, and wind up eating baby eels with garlic while watching a 500-year-old human pyramid toppling? Spain is more a series of fever dreams. Let’s start with what might be the most reckless and celebrated form of cardio ever invented.

1. Running Of The Bulls in Pamplona

Every July, in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, people willingly sign up to be chased by actual bulls. The Running of the Bulls (Encierro) is part of the San Fermín festival, held from July 6 to 14, and involves exactly what it sounds like: muscular, annoyed animals with sharp horns tearing through narrow cobbled streets while thousands of people run alongside, ahead of, or underneath them.

Encierro is held from July 6 to 14 every year (Getty Images)

It starts at 8 am sharp. Some of the men are hungover. Some are Americans on gap years. Others come from various parts. Everyone wears white clothes and a red scarf. The idea is to make it from the corral to the bullring without getting gored. Simple. Yet surprisingly difficult when adrenaline, sangria, and testosterone are all in your bloodstream and a very fast, very heavy animal is running at you. The festival ends with a candlelit song on the last night, because what better way to mourn your bruises than a touching communal ballad?

The men dress in white (Getty Images)

2. La Tomatina

Imagine a town where the residents declare full-scale war, not with weapons, but with overripe tomatoes. That’s Buñol, every last Wednesday of August. La Tomatina is like the Hunger Games, but with fewer fatalities and more sauce. Over 20,000 people descend on this sleepy Valencian village to pelt each other with 150,000 squishy tomatoes trucked in just for the occasion. Legend says it started in 1945 when a food fight broke out during a parade. Instead of arresting everyone, the town council leaned in and said, “Let’s do it every year.”

There are rules, however. You must squish the tomato before throwing it, for safety. You must not bring bottles. You must stop when the second cannon fires. And you must prepare for the smell... something like sun-heated marinara sauce mingled with sweat.

3. Las Fallas

Every March in Valencia, artisans spend months crafting massive papier-mâché sculptures (many of them grotesque, satirical, and glorious). Then they burn them to the ground. Welcome to Las Fallas, where art meets arson. The fires, accompanied by endless fireworks and marching bands that play upbeat funeral dirges, are a throwback to pagan rituals. Or maybe it’s just a Valencian way of processing collective stress. Whatever the reason, it’s dazzling.

4. El Colacho

Spain’s weirdness knows no bounds. In Castrillo de Murcia, grown men dress up as devils and leap over rows of newborn babies laid out on mattresses. This is El Colacho, and no, you’re not hallucinating. Held in June, this ritual is meant to cleanse infants of original sin and bad vibes. Nobody quite knows why it still happens, but the babies seem largely unbothered. It’s the adults who look terrified.

5. Batalla del Vino (Wine Battle of Haro)

Every June 29th, in the small town of Haro, nestled in Spain’s Rioja wine region, thousands of revellers gather at dawn for what can only be described as a highly inebriated, grape-stained version of a battlefield. Known as the Batalla del Vino or Wine Battle, this centuries-old tradition takes place on the feast day of San Pedro and involves locals and tourists alike hurling red wine at each other using anything they can get their hands on: water guns, buckets, old soda bottles, even plastic jugs strapped to their backs like amateur firefighters of merlot.

By mid-morning, everyone is drenched head to toe in Rioja’s finest, their white shirts dyed shades of purple, looking like the aftermath of a vintage crime scene. The event, which begins with a parade to the nearby Cliffs of Bilibio and a ceremonial mass, quickly devolves into joyous chaos. No one escapes un-soaked. There are no winners or losers, just the satisfying sense that you’ve taken part in something pointless, utterly fun, and uniquely Spanish. And when it’s all over, you stagger back into town for a massive communal lunch.

6. Castells

In Catalonia, you haven’t proven your loyalty to the local culture until you've stood on someone’s shoulders or let a five-year-old stand on yours. Castells are human towers that reach up to 10 levels high, built during festivals like La Mercè in Barcelona or Santa Tecla in Tarragona. It is both mesmerizing and nerve-wracking. When the child at the top raises a hand in triumph, the crowd explodes. Then everyone holds their breath until the whole thing comes down like a reverse game of Jenga.