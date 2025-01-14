Bulgarian Tourists Immerse In Spiritual Experience At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 here, has attracted a massive influx of devotees from across India and the world. On the first day alone, nearly 1.65 crore devotees bathed at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, known as Sangam. Among the large crowd are international visitors, including a group of 12 tourists from Bulgaria, who arrived on Sunday evening to explore the rich traditions and culture of Sanatan Dharma.
The Bulgarian tourists are immersing themselves in the spiritual atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh, staying until January 16 to experience its sacred rituals and customs.
Several photographers in the group are documenting the event, capturing the unique aura of the world's largest religious gathering. The tourists are also learning about the traditions of the Akharas of Saints and sages, and visiting the ghats of the holy Triveni Sangam.
Tatyana, one of the tourists from Bulgaria, shared that she had heard a lot about Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture before attending the Kumbh Mela. After learning about the event, she was eager to participate and witness the grandeur firsthand. She expressed excitement about the 'Shahi Snan' or the royal bath on January 14.
Tatyana also praised the arrangements made by the Government of India, noting that the facilities from the airport to the event grounds were excellent.