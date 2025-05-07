Basketball Will Meet Music and Fandom Over Two Days With India's First BUDX NBA House Coming In June

Set for June 7 and 8 at the DOME, SVP Stadium, in the bustling, ever-expanding metropolis of Mumbai, this immersive fan experience is timed to coincide with the 2025 NBA Finals.

The National Basketball Association, Budweiser, and a Sacramento Kings mascot named Slamson will take over the stadium in Mumbai to host what can only be described as a two-day basketball-meets-music-meets-pop-culture extravaganza. It’s called the BUDX NBA House, and if that sounds like the lovechild of Madison Square Garden and a Coachella afterparty, you’re not far off.

The event promises slam dunks, DJs, dancers, celebrity sightings, and photo ops with the Larry O’Brien Trophy (which is the NBA equivalent of touching the Holy Grail). Attendees will get to meet two absolute legends of the hardwood: five-time NBA champ Derek Fisher and Gary Payton, who is a Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist. As if basketball royalty wasn’t enough, they’re bringing along Slamson the Lion (the Sacramento Kings’ mascot) who is equal parts gymnast and chaos agent, plus the Kings Dancers and a dedicated dunk team.

But BUDX NBA House isn’t just about hoops. Think dunks meets DJs, three-pointers meets pyrotechnics, sports meets music. Before landing in Mumbai, the BUDX NBA House has already made quite the global tour, transforming the way fans experience basketball far beyond the court. From the samba-soaked energy of Brazil to the polished arenas of Canada, France, Mexico, the UK, and the U.S., each edition has blended high-octane basketball action with local music, art, and pop culture. Whether it was street artists in Paris, hip-hop acts in Mexico City, or sneaker showcases in London, the concept has always been to build a space where basketball fandom meets cultural expression. With DJs spinning beside dunk contests and NBA legends mingling with local talent, BUDX NBA House has a traveling carnival of hoops, hype, and unforgettable hangtime. Now, it’s India’s turn to join the party.

“India’s basketball fan base is exploding,” said Rajah Chaudhry, head of NBA India. “And what better time to unleash this fever-dream of a festival than during the NBA Finals?” The event will be produced and ticketed by Zomato. Tickets are already available online.