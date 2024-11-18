Bryan Adams To Farhan Akhtar, Unmissable Hyderabad Concerts In The Coming Weeks

Hyderabad is about to resonate with melodies and beats like never before, hosting an incredible roster of artists from diverse genres. Whether you’re a fan of the soulful ballads of Shreya Ghoshal, the rock anthems of Bryan Adams, or the electronic magic of Ben Böhmer, these concerts promise to be unforgettable experiences.

Bryan Adams' 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour

When: December 16, 2024

For anyone who’s ever belted out Summer of ’69 at full volume, Bryan Adams needs no introduction. With a career spanning over four decades, the Canadian rock legend remains as relevant as ever. His latest album, So Happy It Hurts, captures the nostalgic joy that made him a top 90s artist. At his Hyderabad stop at the GMR Arena, fans can expect classics like Heaven and Everything I Do (I Do It for You) alongside fresh tracks, delivered with his signature raspy voice and electrifying guitar riffs.

Ben Böhmer's Live Set

When: December 29, 2024

German producer and DJ Ben Böhmer's presence echoes in the global electronic music scene. He has carved out a niche with his ethereal melodic house and high tech minimal music, featured on top dance labels like Anjunadeep and Cercle Music. He has worked with notable EDM names like Monkey Safari, Nils Hoffman, and Boris Brejcha. Böhmer's tracks like Breathing and Beyond Beliefs are layered with emotion and immersive soundscapes. His live set in Hyderabad will undoubtedly transport the audience into a state of blissful rhythm and harmony.

Shreya Ghoshal's 'All Hearts Tour'

When: November 30, 2024

Bollywood vocalist Shreya Ghoshal’s name is synonymous with versatility and vocal perfection. With accolades including multiple National Film and Filmfare Awards and countless chart-toppers in languages ranging from Hindi to Malayalam, she is India’s undisputed melody queen. From hauntingly beautiful tracks like Agar Tum Mil Jao to dance hits like Yimmy Yimmy, Shreya’s live performances have an almost magical quality. On her Hyderabad stop of the global All Hearts Tour, fans will get to listen to Shreya's magic at LB Stadium on 30th November.

Farhan Akhtar's 'Legacy Rewind'

When: December 21, 2024

Farhan Akhtar’s transformation from filmmaker to rockstar was as unexpected as it was successful. Known for his performance in Rock On!!, Farhan’s musical repertoire combines storytelling with a rock edge. The Legacy Rewind gig promises a rewind to his Bollywood-inspired tracks, like Sinbad the Sailor and Rock On, while offering an authentic, high-energy vibe. Expect a unique mix of nostalgia and adrenaline.

Arijit Singh's India Tour

When: December 7, 2024

There’s a reason Arijit Singh’s concerts sell out within hours; his voice carries raw emotion like no other. Known for soulful renditions of hits like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Kesariya, Arijit brings a unique intimacy to his performances, making you feel as though he’s singing just for you. His ability to seamlessly move between classical and contemporary genres ensures an unforgettable musical journey. Grab your tickets for his show at GMR Arena now.