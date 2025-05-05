The Brothers Benedict: Ruuh & Joh Are Remixing Romance for a New India

It’s hard not to root for Ruuh and Joh. They're the sort of artists who sound like they still make playlists for each other. The kind of musicians who would spend an entire evening arguing about whether to bring back an old synth line from 2018 or to re-record a chorus with the exact mic their father once used in a Bombay studio.

And who was their father? Only Vijay Benedict, the voice behind 80s Bollywood hits I Am A Disco Dancer and Romeo. That’s not musical heritage. That’s full-on dancefloor DNA. This isn’t a nostalgia act, though. No polyester bell bottoms, no glittery throwbacks. Ruuh and Joh have something else entirely: a pulse on the modern desi heart. A sense for crafting emotional anthems that feel as real at 2 am under fairy lights as they do on a hungover Sunday scroll through reels. If you’ve watched Call Me Bae, or caught the vibe of Mismatched Season 3, chances are, you’ve already felt the flutter of their music without even realizing who was behind it.

That’s the secret charm of Ruuh and Joh: two brothers making music that feels less like marketing and more like a mixtape from someone who knows. Their latest is The Royals, a slick love story starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. Think palace intrigue meets start-up culture, with a soundtrack that refuses to stay in the background.

“The brief was clear—they wanted bangers,” says Ruuh. “Big, bold, royal energy. We brought in icons like (singers) Jubin, Jonita, Neeti… this was our most ambitious soundtrack yet.” And ambitious it is. Dil Deewana (featuring Sukriti Kakar) is one of those love-at-first-listen tracks. It plays like a confession: vulnerable, disco-drenched, and begging to be added to a “crushing hard” playlist. Aadayein Teri, on the other hand, is pure intoxication: poetic tension wrapped in a groove so catchy you might feel guilty replaying it six times in a row. The real gut-puncher is Ecstasy, voiced by Jubin Nautiyal and Jonita Gandhi, which aches with the kind of romantic yearning usually reserved for rainy train platforms and long WhatsApp voice notes.

But it’s not all new. These guys have range, and reverence too. Their reboot of RD Burman’s classic Tu Tu Hai Wahi is the musical equivalent of restoring a vintage car and adding Bluetooth. Original singer Asha Bhosle’s vocals remain, but now she’s flanked by a sonic battalion: Ruuh, Joh, Jubin, Jonita. Joh says, “We knew the ballroom scenes needed drama, sparkle, and that classic disco groove. So we built a soundscape that’s lush, cinematic, and totally new for us. Big risks, bigger rewards.”

It’s worth noting how personal this all feels. Their work, while polished, doesn’t sound manufactured. Even when they’re working on Prime Video originals or headlining an album for Netflix, there’s a garage-band heart to it all... just two brothers, a keyboard, and a belief that music matters more when it feels true.

Ruuh has already made waves outside Bollywood too, scoring for documentaries on Nat Geo and Discovery, and bagging Cannes Lions for campaigns like Thomas Cook. That kind of versatility isn’t common. Neither is their voice: a velvety, indie-pop-leaning sound layered over synth textures and subtle Urdu-Hindi lyricism (thanks in part to the exquisite Smriti Bhoker, their go-to wordsmith).

Ruuh and Joh aren’t here to build a career around clout or cameos. They’re building a signature sound; something you feel from the first verse. There’s no telling where these brothers will go next whether it’s a monsoon single that soundtracks heartbreaks or a late-night dance number that sneaks into wedding after-parties. But one thing is clear: this is only the beginning.