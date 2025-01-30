British Popstar Ed Sheeran’s Setlist Predictions: What Will He Play in India And Will He Go Full Desi?

Ed Sheeran is coming back to India again. The British singer-songwriter with a fondness for looping pedals and heartbreak ballads is all set to perform in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City as part of his 'Mathematics Tour'. Starting tonight in Pune, the four-time Grammy winner will tour to Shillong, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. While the excitement is already through the roof, the real question remains:
What will Ed play this time?
Will he stick to the tried-and-tested formula of acoustic heartbreak anthems and stadium singalongs? Or will we finally get an actual Bollywood mashup? Most importantly, will he give Perfect the “Indian wedding” treatment that it so desperately deserves?
To prepare you emotionally and vocally, the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team has compiled a setlist prediction guide, complete with a ranking system:
Guaranteed to Play
- Shape of You – The song that has refused to leave every wedding sangeet playlist since 2017. If Ed plays just one track on his India setlist, it will be Shape of You. At this point, it might be written into his concert contracts. Bonus points if he subtly throws in a Jalebi Baby reference for nostalgia.
- Thinking Out Loud – Because every couple in the crowd will expect this one, and Ed, being the king of “first dance” soundtracks, won’t let them down. If he wants to add a desi touch, this could be the perfect moment to introduce a tabla or a sitar into the arrangement.
- Perfect – Will he, won’t he? Sheeran has teased this one in the past with Indian musicians, and honestly, if he doesn’t incorporate a Bollywood string section this time, it’s a missed opportunity. We’re picturing a Tum Hi Ho-style violin intro, followed by thousands of people slow-dancing under the Mumbai night sky.
- Bad Habits – Expect this one to be big, dramatic, and full of Sheeran bouncing around the stage like he’s just had six espressos. If there’s a moment to go all out with visuals, this is it.
- Photograph – Prepare for mass emotional destruction. The kind of song that makes you text an ex even though you know you shouldn’t.
Wildcard Picks
- A Bollywood Mashup – Remember that time Sheeran jammed to Tunak Tunak Tun with Shah Rukh Khan? Or when actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh joined him in singing his Punjabi song Lover at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai in 2024? If there’s ever a moment for Ed to throw in a Bollywood number mid-set, this is it. Will he do a full Tera Ban Jaunga x Thinking Out Loud fusion? Probably not. But we'd lose our collective minds if he did.
- Surprise Collab with an Indian Artist – Who’s it going to be? Bollywood singer Armaan Malik again (he dueted with him onstage)? I-pop poster boy Prateek Kuhad? Or Divine for a rap-infused remix? The possibilities are endless.
- Castle on the Hill – Ed loves this one, but will it make the cut for an India show? If he’s feeling particularly nostalgic about his hometown, we might just hear this anthem live.
- Visiting Hours – A newer, deeper cut from his later albums. If he’s going full emotional ballad mode, this one could be a curveball in the setlist.
Songs He’ll Probably Skip
- Lego House – A great song from his early days, but at this point, it’s kind of like bringing a teddy bear to college (cute, but we’ve moved on).
- You Need Me, I Don’t Need You – A track from his debut album that hardcore Sheeranites love, but let’s be real, he’s probably got too many newer hits to squeeze this one in.
- Galway Girl – Would be fun, but let’s face it, we’re in Mumbai, not Dublin.
What Will He Close With?
Will he go out with a bang or a ballad? Here’s our prediction:
- Castle on the Hill – This song is basically a hug in musical form, and it’s the perfect way to end the night. Expect everyone to sway arm-in-arm while pretending they’re not crying.
- Sing – If Ed wants to leave us on a high note, this is the way to go. It’s upbeat, it’s fun, and it’s impossible to stand still during.
Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour Dates:
- Yash Lawns, Pune on January 30
- Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on February 2
- YMCA Ground, Chennai on February 5
- NICE Grounds, Bengaluru on February 8
- JN Stadium, Shillong on February 12
- Leisure Valley Ground, Delhi on February 15.
Tickets for the India tour are on sale online
Read more: