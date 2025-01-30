ETV Bharat / lifestyle

British Popstar Ed Sheeran’s Setlist Predictions: What Will He Play in India And Will He Go Full Desi?

Ed Sheeran is coming back to India again. The British singer-songwriter with a fondness for looping pedals and heartbreak ballads is all set to perform in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City as part of his 'Mathematics Tour'. Starting tonight in Pune, the four-time Grammy winner will tour to Shillong, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. While the excitement is already through the roof, the real question remains:

What will Ed play this time?

Will he stick to the tried-and-tested formula of acoustic heartbreak anthems and stadium singalongs? Or will we finally get an actual Bollywood mashup? Most importantly, will he give Perfect the “Indian wedding” treatment that it so desperately deserves?

Mathematical India tour details (ETV Bharat)

To prepare you emotionally and vocally, the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team has compiled a setlist prediction guide, complete with a ranking system:

Guaranteed to Play