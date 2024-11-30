ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Winter Bride Glow: 5 Tips To Achieve Radiance Without A Trip To The Beauty Parlor

Winter weddings have their own magical charm, but the chilly weather can be tough on your skin. The combination of cold air, low humidity, and indoor heating can leave your skin feeling dry and looking dull — hardly ideal for your big day! As a bride, you deserve to radiate confidence and glow with timeless beauty as you walk down the aisle. With the right skincare routine, nourishing diet, and a few bridal beauty secrets, you can beat the winter blues and achieve that ethereal glow. Supriya Jindal of Brillare shares five secret tips for a complete vegan skincare routine for the ones who are gearing up to be the bride this winter. Here’s how to keep your skin luminous and your spirit shining bright for your winter wedding.

Start early (at least 1 month ahead of your wedding)

Cold, dry air can be harsh on the skin, so it's important to start your skincare routine at least a month before your wedding. This gives your skin enough time to adjust and lock in moisture.

Gentle exfoliation with AHA/BHA peels

A gentle AHA or BHA peel once a week can help remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresh, smooth complexion. Look for products that are formulated to be gentle on sensitive skin.

Deep Hydration: