Bootcamp Goa 2025 Brings Together Top DJs & Producers for an Unmatched Learning Experience, Faculty Includes Nucleya And German Artist Robert Babicz

Taking place at Sava Resorts, Morjim, from March 17 to 29, 2025, this 12-day immersive programme offers aspiring DJs, producers, and sound designers an opportunity to train with some of the biggest names in the global music industry. Founded by seasoned electronic music artist Rummy Sharma, the Bootcamp focuses on hands-on learning, artist development, and real-world exposure, making it one of the most prestigious platforms for musicians looking to break into the music scene.

What is a music bootcamp?

A music bootcamp is an intensive, hands-on training programme designed to equip artists with practical skills, industry knowledge, and networking opportunities to fast-track their careers. Unlike traditional music schools, bootcamps focus on real-world application, bringing together established industry professionals to mentor emerging artists.

The Bootcamp Goa is tailored specifically for electronic music creators, covering a wide spectrum of disciplines, including DJing, music production, live performance, modular synthesis, sound design, turntablism, and music business strategies.

What sets The Bootcamp Goa apart is its commitment to career-building. This year, one track produced by Bootcamp students will be featured on the official Rave The Planet Compilation 2025, a massive achievement for up-and-coming producers aiming for global recognition. Additionally, the top five students from this year’s Bootcamp will earn the chance to perform at international music festivals, providing them with direct industry exposure.

Rummy Sharma, electronic artist and founder of Bootcamp Goa (Image courtesy of the artist)

“The Bootcamp concept evolved from my long history in teaching, starting in the 90s with Studio Beacons. Over the years, I've seen how technology, consumption, and the way music is produced and performed have all drastically changed. Living in Europe, where competition in DJing and music production is fierce, it became clear to me that in order to stand out, one has to be different. I'm also deeply grateful for the career I've built in India... Now, I want to give back to the scene... I've decided to bring top industry professionals to the Bootcamp,” said Sharma.

Elite Lineup

The Bootcamp boasts an elite lineup of mentors, bringing together some of the most influential names in the industry. This year’s star-studded faculty includes:

Robert Babicz (Germany) – Electronic music legend and expert in live performance

(Germany) – Electronic music legend and expert in live performance Nucleya – The pioneer of Indian bass music

– The pioneer of Indian bass music Rummy Sharma – Founder and industry veteran, specializing in DAWless performance

– Founder and industry veteran, specializing in DAWless performance CYRK (Berlin) – Modular synth and sound design experts

(Berlin) – Modular synth and sound design experts Three Ableton Certified Trainers – Krishnamurthy Ramesh, Vikrant Rathore, and Zequenx

Phuong Le (Wonderfruit Festival) – Providing insights into festival curation and artist bookings

(Wonderfruit Festival) – Providing insights into festival curation and artist bookings Skipster – Leading turntablism and scratch DJ instructor

– Leading turntablism and scratch DJ instructor Ritnika Nayan & Baruni Sharma – Experts in music business and artist management

Season 4 of the Bootcamp introduces several new features to help students gain an edge in the electronic music industry. The curriculum has expanded to include advanced DJing techniques, modular synthesis, film scoring, sound design for advertisements, live visuals, Max4Live device design, and artist branding. Hands-on training with industry-standard gear from Ableton, Elektron, Pioneer DJ ensures that students get real-world experience with the tools used by top professionals. The Bootcamp also offers 1:1 mentoring, masterclasses, and exclusive sound libraries for students to experiment with.

Beyond the classroom, Bootcamp Goa is a launchpad for real-world performance opportunities. Last year, Bootcamp Goa students performed at Rave The Planet Berlin, playing for a crowd of over 400,000 people. This year, students will have the chance to showcase their skills at top venues and festivals across India and beyond. With India’s electronic music industry growing rapidly, the Bootcamp Goa has become a crucial stepping stone for emerging artists.

When: March 17–29, 2025

Where: Sava Resorts, Morjim, Goa