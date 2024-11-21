ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Books To Unlock Happiness And Contentment

The pursuit of wisdom is the ultimate growth hack ( Freepik )

Philosophy sounds like an abstract, dusty relic reserved for scholars and armchair theorists. But in actuality, it is the ultimate life-hacking tool. Philosophy is a time-tested system for navigating challenges, staying grounded and finding happiness, even in the chaos of this millennium.

World Philosophy Day is like a mental workout for the soul, a day to pause and flex the muscles of your mind. Established by UNESCO, it’s a call to reflect, question, and dive headfirst into the "why" behind our lives.

Whether you’re grappling with Stoic practices to combat modern chaos or pondering existentialist ideas over your morning espresso, philosophy offers tools to navigate life’s messiness with a bit more grace. Think of it as the original self-improvement guide, minus the hashtags.

On this day, consider a conversation with an old friend, or crack open one of these timeless books, because the pursuit of wisdom is the ultimate growth hack.

1. Ego is the Enemy by Ryan Holiday

Ryan Holiday distills the wisdom of the ancient Stoics into a modern guidebook for avoiding one of life’s biggest pitfalls: your own ego. Whether you’re climbing the corporate ladder, starting a side hustle, or simply striving to be a better human, this book will help you recognise how ego sabotages progress and contentment. Packed with actionable advice and real-world examples, Holiday shows you how to stay humble, focused, and resilient.

Key takeaway: Success is fleeting, but self-awareness and humility are timeless.

2. The Art of Happiness by Dalai Lama and Howard Cutler

A spiritual leader and a psychiatrist walk into a room. What comes out? A deeply practical book about happiness.

The Art of Happiness shows how compassion and mindfulness create a long-term framework for joy. Forget quick fixes. This is a roadmap for a fulfilled life, written with humour and warmth.