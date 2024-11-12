10 Heartwarming Books By Sudha Murthy To Add To Your Shelf

Sudha Murty graced The Kapil Sharma Show recently, alongside her husband Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys. With her characteristic simplicity and warmth, the Rajya Sabha MP and beloved author reminded us why her stories resonate across generations. Here is ETV Lifestyle's list of 10 must-read books by Sudha Murty that showcase her enduring charm.

1. Grandpa's Bag of Stories

Imagine a magical bag of tales, each one spilling out with the ease of warm laughter. In Grandpa's Bag Of Stories, Murty introduces us to a group of children gathered around their wise and whimsical grandpa. The stories cover everything from mermaids to unlikely heroes and tales of friendship. But don’t let the simplicity fool you. Each tale leaves a lingering lesson, just the kind of storytelling magic Murty excels at.

2. Wise And Otherwise

Wise And Otherwise isn’t a book as much as a guided tour through humanity’s peculiarities. Each story is a slice of real life—some tales are delightful, others are thought-provoking, and a few reveal the unsettling contradictions of human nature. In one story, a man who seems generous turns out to be calculating, while in another, a so-called “villain” surprises with kindness. Drawn from Murty’s own experiences, these vignettes are infused with her observations on generosity, integrity, and the grey areas of morality. If there’s one thing Wise And Otherwise teaches, it’s that wisdom isn’t grand or glamorous. It’s in the details, often hiding in plain sight.

3. The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk

This book isn’t about dairy nor about detoxing, but rather a journey into the everyday lives of ordinary people who leave an extraordinary impact. In The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk, she retells stories of fascinating individuals she has come across. From Vishnu, who gains material wealth yet misses out on happiness, to Venkat, whose endless talking leaves him unable to truly connect. A village woman in a drought-stricken region finds a way to provide bathing water for hundreds. There’s even a ghost, determined to teach a young man the intricacies of Sanskrit. And in the title story, Murty learns an unforgettable lesson from a woman in a flooded village in Odisha.

4. Three Thousand Stitches

Named after one of her most impactful projects, Three Thousand Stitches recounts her experiences in empowering 3,000 women who had faced tremendous hardship. However, this isn’t a lofty, distant “do-gooder” narrative. It’s filled with relatable and down-to-earth details that show how social change happens one person at a time. The beloved author talks candidly about the impact of her work in the devadasi community, her experience as the only female student in her engineering college and the unexpected consequences of her father's kindness.

5. How I Taught My Grandmother To Read (And Other Stories)

Here’s a story of a young girl who teaches her grandmother to read, flipping the traditional student-teacher roles and turning the idea of learning on its head. Through stories of relatives, friends, and strangers, Murty explores the everyday triumphs of those who value knowledge over age or circumstance. There’s the tale of a student who would skip school with wild abandon, only to learn a valuable lesson in perseverance. The story of her mother’s advice on saving money, which later proved invaluable when she decided to support her husband’s dream of starting a software company, and the promise she made to her grandfather: to keep their village library well-stocked with books.

6. The Magic Of The Lost Temple

In The Magic Of The Lost Temple, we follow city slicker Nooni, who whiles away her summer in her grandparents’ village. What begins as an “adventure-lite” soon leads Nooni into the mysteries of an ancient temple and forgotten tales. This book is perfect for young readers or anyone who feels nostalgic for summers spent exploring. Through Nooni’s eyes, Murty beautifully captures the richness of India’s rural landscapes and the timeless allure of folklore. It’s part adventure, part love letter to a childhood full of wonder.

7. House Of Cards

Not to be mistaken with the OTT show of the same name, this book is a powerful novel about the fragile dynamics of marriage and ambition. The protagonist, Mridula, moves from a small village in Karnataka to Bengaluru city with her doctor husband, where she faces the allure and pitfalls of urban life. As her husband’s career soars, Mridula begins to question the compromises she’s made. This story reflects the subtle pressures of modern relationships, where personal growth and family commitments often pull in opposite directions. It’s a compelling look at the choices and sacrifices that define our lives.

8. The Upside-Down King: Unusual Tales About Rama And Krishna

This isn’t your standard mythology book. The Upside-Down King brings fresh life to familiar tales of Rama and Krishna, offering younger readers a modern take on ancient wisdom. Each story is retold with Murty’s characteristic charm, making the lives of these mythological figures accessible, humorous and relatable. Murty’s interpretations provide a delightful twist that invites readers to see these deities not as remote figures, but as characters brimming with humanity.

9. Dollar Bahu

Dollar Bahu is a story about envy, family and the pitfalls of materialism. When the “Dollar Bahu,” or the daughter-in-law who brings American dollars, arrives, family tensions escalate as money becomes a silent but powerful third party. Murty unpacks the illusions and misunderstandings that come with wealth, exploring how true wealth often has nothing to do with money.

10. Gently Falls the Bakula

Gently Falls The Bakula tells the story of Shrimati, who puts her dreams aside for her husband’s career. As Shrimati’s life unfolds, she starts questioning the path she’s chosen. Murty’s narrative is unhurried, reflective and empathetic as it explores themes of love, self-worth and the courage it takes to redefine one’s life. This is a novel that speaks to anyone who has ever felt torn between duty and desire, and Murty’s sensitive handling of these themes makes it unforgettable.