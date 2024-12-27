Top 6 Books Written By And About Dr Manmohan Singh That You Must Read

Dr Manmohan Singh was not only India's 13th PM and a distinguished economist but also a prolific author. His writings (and numerous works about him) collectively offer a well-rounded understanding of his impact on India's economic policies and political landscape, as well as personal insights into the man behind the public figure.
Dr Manmohan Singh's Academic Journey
Dr. Manmohan Singh’s remarkable academic journey began in Punjab and took him to the global stage. In 1957, he earned a First-Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge, UK. He followed this achievement with a D.Phil. in Economics from Nuffield College, Oxford University, in 1962.
Dr. Singh’s academic foundation was further solidified through his tenure on the faculties of Punjab University and the Delhi School of Economics, both centers of academic excellence. His brief stint at the UNCTAD Secretariat paved the way for his later role as Secretary General of the South Commission in Geneva from 1987 to 1990.
Throughout his life, Dr. Singh was recognized with numerous accolades. Apart from the Padma Vibhushan, he received the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award from the Indian Science Congress in 1995. Internationally, he was celebrated with the prestigious Adam Smith Prize from the University of Cambridge in 1956. His academic brilliance was further acknowledged with the Wright’s Prize for Distinguished Performance at St. John’s College, Cambridge, in 1955.
Books Written By Dr Manmohan Singh
Here is a curated list of notable books by and about Dr. Singh:
India’s Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth
Published in 1964, this seminal work critiques India's inward-oriented trade policies and advocates for export-led growth. Dr. Singh analyzes the structural challenges hindering India's export performance and offers policy recommendations to achieve self-sustained economic growth.
Changing India
Released in 2018, this comprehensive five-volume set encapsulates Dr Singh's reflections on India's economic and social transformation. The collection covers various themes, including economic reforms, governance, and India's role in global affairs. It offers an in-depth understanding of the country's journey through the eyes of one of its chief architects.
India’s Economic Reforms and Development: Essays for Manmohan Singh
Edited by Isher Judge Ahluwalia and I.M.D. Little, this 1998 compilation features essays by prominent economists in honour of Dr Singh's contributions to India's economic reforms. The essays discuss various aspects of economic policy, reflecting on the impact and future direction of reforms initiated during Dr Singh's tenure as Finance Minister.
Top Books About Dr Manmohan Singh
Strictly Personal: Gursharan and Manmohan
This 2017 book delves into the lesser-known chapters of Dr Singh's life (his journey before public office) through the eyes of his daughter, Daman Singh. Drawing on conversations with her parents and extensive research in libraries and archives, Daman paints an intimate and nuanced portrait of Dr. Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, and their family life with their three daughters, Upinder, Daman, and Amrit.
This candid memoir reveals the personal side of the public figure, and the strong partnership that defined his marriage. With honesty and affection, Strictly Personal brings to light the human story behind the statesman.
The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh
Authored by Sanjaya Baru in 2014, this memoir provides an insider's perspective on Dr Singh's tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2008. Baru served as Dr. Singh's media advisor, and delves into the complexities of his leadership, his relationship with the Congress party, and the challenges he faced within the political arena.
Manmohanomics: Journey to South Block – Life of an Indian Prime Minister
Authored by journalist Vivek Garg Ravish Mishra, this 2008 book examines Dr. Singh's economic philosophies and policies. It provides an analysis of his approach to economic challenges and his vision for India's development during his early tenure as Prime Minister.
