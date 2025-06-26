ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explainer: Bonalu Is Hyderabad’s Most Powerful Monsoon Festival, Here Is Everything You Need to Know About It

Every year, as the monsoon clouds roll into Telangana, the stone walls of Golconda Fort in Hyderabad come alive with bright colours for Bonalu. But why do people carry pots on their heads and beat loud drums that echo through the centuries-old fort? Here’s everything you need to know about the festival that brings Hyderabad together in the name of the Goddess.

What Is Bonalu?

Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated in the month of Ashada to worship Mahakali, a fierce form of the Goddess. The name comes from the word “Bonam,” which means a meal or offering in Telugu. Women prepare rice cooked with milk and jaggery, decorate it with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion, and carry it in brass pots on their heads to offer to the Goddess. The belief is simple: when the Goddess is happy, she protects the city from disease, drought, and disaster.

Why Is It Celebrated at Golconda Fort?

The Bonalu festival actually starts at Golconda Fort, usually on the first Sunday of Ashada. This is symbolic because Golconda is a spiritual land. It’s where the festival was first offered after a plague broke out in the region in the 19th century. The locals believed that by offering Bonam to Mahakali, they could protect the city from disease. And when the plague ended, the tradition continued, year after year. Today, thousands of devotees climb the steep steps of the fort, dressed in yellow, red, and green, to keep the promise made by their ancestors.

Who Takes Part in Bonalu?

Almost everyone in Hyderabad joins in, especially women. In fact, women are the central figures of the festival. They are the ones who carry the offerings, lead the prayers, and even act as mediums for the Goddess. Some women go into a state of trance, believed to be possessed by the spirit of Mahakali. They dance, shout, and bless others sometimes carrying swords or balancing Bonam pots on their heads.

Men, meanwhile, take part by playing traditional drums called dappu, leading processions, and escorting the Goddess idols through the streets. Pothuraju, a bare-chested, turmeric-covered man wearing bells, leads the parade as the Goddess’s brother and bodyguard.