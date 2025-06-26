Explainer: Bonalu Is Hyderabad’s Most Powerful Monsoon Festival, Here Is Everything You Need to Know About It

Every year, as the monsoon clouds roll into Telangana, the stone walls of Golconda Fort in Hyderabad come alive with bright colours for Bonalu. But why do people carry pots on their heads and beat loud drums that echo through the centuries-old fort? Here’s everything you need to know about the festival that brings Hyderabad together in the name of the Goddess.
What Is Bonalu?
Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated in the month of Ashada to worship Mahakali, a fierce form of the Goddess. The name comes from the word “Bonam,” which means a meal or offering in Telugu. Women prepare rice cooked with milk and jaggery, decorate it with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion, and carry it in brass pots on their heads to offer to the Goddess. The belief is simple: when the Goddess is happy, she protects the city from disease, drought, and disaster.
Why Is It Celebrated at Golconda Fort?
The Bonalu festival actually starts at Golconda Fort, usually on the first Sunday of Ashada. This is symbolic because Golconda is a spiritual land. It’s where the festival was first offered after a plague broke out in the region in the 19th century. The locals believed that by offering Bonam to Mahakali, they could protect the city from disease. And when the plague ended, the tradition continued, year after year. Today, thousands of devotees climb the steep steps of the fort, dressed in yellow, red, and green, to keep the promise made by their ancestors.
Who Takes Part in Bonalu?
Almost everyone in Hyderabad joins in, especially women. In fact, women are the central figures of the festival. They are the ones who carry the offerings, lead the prayers, and even act as mediums for the Goddess. Some women go into a state of trance, believed to be possessed by the spirit of Mahakali. They dance, shout, and bless others sometimes carrying swords or balancing Bonam pots on their heads.
Men, meanwhile, take part by playing traditional drums called dappu, leading processions, and escorting the Goddess idols through the streets. Pothuraju, a bare-chested, turmeric-covered man wearing bells, leads the parade as the Goddess’s brother and bodyguard.
What To Expect
The streets are filled with vendors selling bangles, flowers, and sweets. Local artists perform folk songs and dances. Temples are decorated with mango leaves and marigold garlands. Even the government gets involved providing security, setting up food stalls, and arranging free water supplies.
For many, Bonalu is also about remembering their roots. Families who have moved abroad or to other cities often come back to Hyderabad during Bonalu just to take part in the rituals.
How Long Does Bonalu Last?
The festival goes on for about four weeks, starting from Golconda and moving across different parts of the city each Sunday. Some of the major temples where Bonalu is celebrated include:
- Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad
- Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza
- Akkanna Madanna Temple in Haribowli
The celebrations peak with a massive Rangam ritual, where a woman predicts the future while in a trance, and a Ghatam procession, where a pot symbolizing the Goddess is taken through the city.
Why Is Bonalu Important to Hyderabad?
Bonalu is seen as a way to thank the Goddess for protecting the city. It’s also a source of local pride, especially since it was declared a state festival after Telangana became a separate state in 2014. For older generations, it’s a tradition passed down through stories and customs. For younger people, it’s a chance to connect with their culture in a meaningful way. And for visitors, it’s an unforgettable glimpse into the spirit of Hyderabad full of noise, colour, chaos, and faith.
Tips for Visitors
- If you’re in Hyderabad during Bonalu and want to experience it:
- Dress modestly and wear something comfortable—you’ll be walking a lot.
- Be prepared for big crowds and loud music.
- Respect the rituals, especially if you’re near someone in trance.
- Try the local sweets and street food, but from clean, trusted vendors.
- Visit the Golconda Fort early in the day to avoid the rush.
