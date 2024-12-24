Yearender 2024: From Bold Neon To Ruffles, Top Saree Trends That Gave A Fresh Take On Traditional Attire

Saree trends are ever-changing From the regal allure of banarasi weaves to the sheer sophistication of tissue silk.

The day is celebrated to honour the weaving communities and the unique art of sarees. Traditionally sarees were made of silk and cotton. Some of the famous sarees are Kanjivaram, Banarasi, Pochampalli, Patola, Bandhani, Mysore silk, Uppada, Gadwal, Paithani, Jamdani and Ikat silk. The making of these require a lot of effort including dying the fabric using colors that are most times naturally extracted from plants like turmeric, indigo, and various flowers.

Thin-border sarees, pastel silk sarees, and multicolor designs. These styles blend traditional elements with modern aesthetics, making them versatile choices for any occasion. Concept sarees, double-fabric fusion sarees, and eco-friendly options are among the most popular new saree designs for 2024. These designs cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, ensuring there’s something for everyone. And this year was no exception as we saw pastel colours, sequins and sustainable silhouettes becoming popular while bold colours and heavily bordered sarees took a backseat.

Bold neons:

For those who love to make a statement, neon sarees are the way to go. The year explored the bold and vibrant world of neon colours in saree fashion, showcasing how they add a modern and edgy twist to traditional attire. Check out this neon trend and carry these eye-catching hues with confidence, style and glamour.

Rise of borderless elegance:

The world of saree fashion has evolved significantly since last year, moving away from the bordered saree trend. The latest craze now revolves around the borderless saree, chosen by individuals seeking a chic and sophisticated appearance.

Tissue saree glamour:

Tissue sarees are currently taking the fashion world by storm, with their clean and elegant appearance becoming a major trend. The popularity of these sarees is on the rise, especially as many celebrities have been seen sporting them. To enhance the overall look, consider pairing tissue sarees with intricately embroidered blouses for an added touch of elegance and class.

Pastel sequin sarees:

Sarees full of glitter and glamour were all the rage this year and are expected to dominate the fashion charts in 2024. Pastel colours like lavender, mint green, blush pink, pale yellow, peach and more adorned with intricate sequin detailing make a perfect saree for any occasion. From Bollywood parties to fashion shows, these sarees have made their way everywhere.

Organza sarees:

Organza Sarees are produced from silk and are created in a light-weighted think fabric with an appealing luster. Floral prints are mostly used in organza sarees.

Ruffles:

Ruffle sarees have become a significant trend in contemporary fashion, blending traditional Indian attire with a modern twist. The pallu, borders, or even pleats are enhanced with soft, cascading ruffles for a dramatic and stylish look. Commonly made with lightweight materials like chiffon, georgette, or organza, making them easy to drape and carry.

Pastel silk sarees:

Silk Sarees have one of the most evergreen sarees patterns with a luxurious, smooth touch on the silk. Pastel-coloured silk sarees are ideal for women of all skin tones and body types.

Dual-tone ombre sarees:

Ombre Sarees have a luxurious appeal. Ombre is a beautiful technique in which the fabric is weaved in different colour shades, mostly the ones that are one of a kind.

Concept sarees:

Concept Sarees are the instant sarees with the stylish outline that can be put on in minutes as they are easy to wear and carry.

Pleated sarees:

Pleats are basically the folds of fabric. The pleated design is distributed on the saree’s fabric to create a symmetrical waves-like pattern. Pleated sarees are perfect for any occasion be it cocktail parties, sangeet, musical night, office parties or any important event.