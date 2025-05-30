These Celeb Couple Vacations Are So Dreamy, You'll Want To Pack Your Bags Right Now!

Who doesn't like travelling? May be a few, but if they have seen our celebrities, they will be inspired to pack their bags. When it comes to travel inspiration, no one does it quite like Bollywood's power couples. Whether there are soaking in the sun on a European beach, exploring the streets of Tokyo, or cozying up in the snow-capped Alps, celebrity couples from tinsel town make every getaway look like a page from a luxury travel magazine. Their romantic vacations are more than just wanderlust. They give fashion goals in their perfectly coordinated outfits on the stunning foreign backdrops, giving away the #CoupleGoals to their fans.

Here are six stylish Bollywood couples who have travelled together and made headlines with their admirable vacation pictures:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika surprised everyone when they married in Lake Como, Italy in 2018. The couple shared some dreamy photographs during their pre-wedding gataway. While Deepika looked ethreal in winter clothing with a long overcoat, Ranveer gave breezy vibes with black coat and matching trousers. They sunset boat ride photo became viral, a beautiful reminder of Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman starrer The Great Gambler.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

One of the most admired couples from the tinsel town, Anushka and Virat are the major couple goals for every woman. Although, the two lead a very private life, their Bhutan vacation a few years back was a talk to the town. The two went on a nature-filled vacation and shared pictures from their vacation and also an anecdote of their meeting with a local in the country. The photos shows them hiking in coordinated trekking gear featuring Anushka in a Patagonia jacket and cargo pants, and Virat in athleisure wear sharing a moment of peace with monks at a monastery. The image showed their spiritual connection which is now visible by all means.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The couple is a doting parents of a little girl Raha. They married in an intimate ceremony but were seen jet-setting many times before the two tied the knot. The couple has often spoken about their favourite travel destination, a safari in Kenya. The couple made their love official with a candid photo from Masai Mara in Kenya when Ranbir went onto his knees to propose Alia. The Jigra actor is seen wearing khaki shorts, a loose white shirt, and a wide-brimmed hat while Ranbir paired cargo pants with a simple black tee and sunglasses. The picture gave real intimacy goals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Both of them are busy individuals but ensure to spend quality time together. The couple escaped for a luxurious stay in Tuscany, which remains iconic. The couple posed for a golden-hour photo in vineyard where Priyanka is seen in a summer dress, and Nick in a shirt and chinos. Their wine glass clink and laughing gaze sealed the "fairy tale romance" tag.

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra

The soon-to-be parents couple, Siddharth and Kiara were recently on a vacation to Japan. They posted a selfie on social media where the two stood in front of Tokyo Tower wearing matching black puffer jacket and joggers. Kiara added a pop of colour with a beanie, while Siddharth sported white sneakers and aviators. Isn't this minimal and trendy, just like the right couple vibe.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The couple, who kept their relationship a secret for a long time, married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The two have often been seen vacating in Rajasthan, especially during winters. However, their Maldives vacation made headlines. It was all about tropical love. In a sun-kissed photo on the sand, Katrina stunned in a yellow bikini with a sheer sarong, while Vicky wore a printed blue shirt and white shorts. Their photo became viral and their couple goals became goals for many couples.