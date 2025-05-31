From Kareena's Sindhi Kadhi To Samantha Ruth's Oats Carrot Idli, Here's What Your Favourite Celebrities Eat On Sundays

Celebrities often open up about their comfort food on different platforms. We know they are not only very healthy options but easy-to-make at home. Most celebrities have spoken about how they start their day and that one dish they feel like "coming back home" to. Interestingly, most celebrities have stick to their comfort which is also rooted in their tradition and passed down to them from their mothers. For instance, Kareena Kapoor Khan, a daughter of a Sindhi mother Babita and Punjabi father Randhir Kapoor, loves savouring Sindhi Kadhi on Sundays. In most Sindhi homes, Kadhi is a Sunday lunch dish. Celebrity nutritionist Puja Makhija even said once that Sindhi Kadhi is a wholesome food and she also likes to make it on Sunday for her children as the dish includes whole vegetables. Down South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweaks the traditional idli with oats and carrots, which she calls her favourite breakfast recipe. A Maharashtrian girl, Madhuri Dixit finds comfort in Maharashtra's special Kanda Poha for her breakfast. She often makes many Maharashtrian dishes and shows on her YouTube channel, which she says are her go-to meals. Alia Bhatt swears by healthy chia pudding, which she says is her comfort food apart from beetroot raita. We have collated recipes of these celebrity-favourite dishes that you can easily make at your home.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Favorite Sindhi Kadhi

On a podcast, Kareena revealed that she is a big time foodie and likes eating Sindhi Kadhi and Koki (flatbread). Sindhi Kadhi is a tangy and hearty dish that she gets from her maternal heritage. She shared that Sundays in Kapoor house are reserved for family gatherings and comfort food, which Sindhi Kadhi often taking center stage.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Favourite Sindhi Kadhi (Special arrangements)

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil, asafetida, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, grated ginger, gram flour, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chili powder, tamarind paste, okra, boiled potatoes, salt, and coriander for garnish.

Method:

Add gram flour along with other masalas in heated oil. Once brown, add water as per the thickness you desire. Add vegetables and leave it simmering until flavors meld. It's traditionally served with rice and crispy aloo tuk.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Healthy Twist: Oats Carrot Idli

Samantha often shares her health updates and her daily routine through Instagram updates. She recently shared a screen with Upasana Kamineni Konidela on a cooking session where she shared her favourite oats carrot idli recipes. She ever demonstrated the cooking process. She spoke about its health benefits and ease of preparation.

Here's the recipe:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's favourite Oats Carrot Idli (Getty Images)

Ingredients:

Oats flour, grated carrot, rava (semolina), curd, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, chana dal, green chili, curry leaves, fruit salt or baking soda, and salt.

Method: Prepare the batter by mixing the ingredients and allowing it to rest. Adding a tempering of spices and a baking soda or the fruit salt. Steam the mixture in idli molds until cooked.

Alia Bhatt's Nutritious Choice: Chia Pudding

The Jigra actor's choice of healthy and comforting dish may not be too rooted in Indian traditional food, but it is packed with a lot of nutrition. She opts for a simple yet healthy chia pudding to kickstart her day. She shared recipe on her social media and shared it's quick to make and has nutritional value.

Here's the recipe:

Alia Bhatt's favourite Chia Pudding (Getty Images)

Ingredients: Chia seeds, coconut milk, protein powder, stevia (or preferred sweetener), and fresh fruits like mango for topping.

Method: Combine chia seeds with coconut milk, protein powder, and sweetener. Refrigerate the mixture until it thickens, then top with fresh fruits before serving.

Madhuri Dixit's Classic: Kanda Poha

The Dhak Dhak girl often shares recipes with her husband Dr Shriram Nene on her social media account. Last time when she shared the classic Maharashtrian Kanda Poha recipe, it quickly went viral. She said this is a staple in her household and it's her go-to breakfast.

Here's the recipe:

Madhuri Dixit's favourite Kanda Poha (Getty Images)

Ingredients: Flattened rice (poha), onions, green chilies, mustard seeds, curry leaves, urad dal, turmeric powder, salt, roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, and lemon juice.

Method: Rinse the poha and drain it. Sautee the spices, peanuts and onions. Mix the soaked poha and mix everything. Garnish it with coriander, and lemon juice before serving.