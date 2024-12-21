From Virushka To Priyanka And Nick, PDA Moments That Restored Our Faith In Love In 2024

Love is in the air, and for some of the world’s most adored celebrity couples, it’s on full display. Whether it’s a sweet kiss on the red carpet, heartfelt social media tributes, or candid moments caught off guard, public displays of affection (PDA) have become a way for stars to share their love stories with the world. These moments aren’t just about romance—they’re a glimpse into the real, unfiltered connections that keep these power couples grounded amid the glitz and glamour. From Bollywood royalty to global icons, many have embraced public displays of affection, giving fans a glimpse into their love stories. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's sweet kiss at an awards show to Shah Rukh Khan's enduring admiration for Gauri Khan after 22 years of marriage, these moments remind us that love is always worth celebrating. Here’s a roundup of some of the cutest PDA moments from your favorite celebrity couples.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Initially secretive about their relationship, Deepika and Ranveer couldn’t keep their love under wraps for long. Who could forget Ranveer serenading Deepika with a yellow rose outside a party? Post their glamorous wedding celebrations, the couple has fully embraced their PDA moments. At an awards show, Deepika handed Ranveer his Critics Award for Padmaavat with a loving kiss—showing they are Bollywood’s ultimate power couple.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

This duo kept their relationship low-key before marriage but now share their love openly, especially on Instagram. From exploring Los Angeles together to bonding over sneakers, their chemistry is undeniable. Since their wedding, Anand has been winning hearts as a doting husband—he even added "S" to his name as a nod to Sonam. His posts celebrating her achievements often steal the show, like the adorable holiday snap captioned, “Every week you outdo yourself!”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

#Virushka's private Italian wedding set the tone for their fairy-tale romance. These days, they treat their massive Instagram following to glimpses of their life together with their two kids. Kohli's heartfelt posts about Anushka reveal his deep admiration for her, calling her his strength and soulmate. Whether exploring new cities or relaxing during vacations or spending time together over muffins, their love is both inspiring and relatable.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Nick and Priyanka’s love story began at an award show after-party, followed by flirty Instagram and Twitter exchanges. Their grand Jodhpur wedding made their status as a global power couple. Now, their Insta-official PDA moments—like romantic strolls in Miami or celebrating milestones with kisses—keep fans swooning. Reminder: Find a partner who cheers for you like Nick does for Priyanka.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Their romance rivals Shah Rukh's on-screen love stories. Even after 22 years of marriage, their bond remains strong. Whether performing together at Isha Ambani’s wedding or sharing rare selfies on social media, their connection is timeless. Shah Rukh's caption from a Spanish vacation sums it up: “After years, the wife let me post a picture… she’s all heart!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Saif and Kareena may not gush on social media, but their love shines in quiet moments. Kareena has often shared how supportive Saif was after Taimur’s birth, calling it “kangaroo love”. Their coordinated outfits at several occassions and deep eye contact say more than words ever could.

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Mira’s arranged marriage blossomed into a picture-perfect partnership. Now parents to Misha and Zain, they balance parenting duties with romantic gestures. Mira’s heartfelt birthday post for Shahid, praising his love and resilience, captures their beautiful bond. Recently, Shahid posted a beautiful picture of Mira praising her for a launch of her beauty brand. On Friday, the actor also commented on Mira's photo asking if he can take her out on a date.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, have shared several heartfelt public displays of affection (PDA) that have captivated their fans. Their love story culminated in a beautiful wedding ceremony in January 2024, where they exchanged emotional vows. Post-wedding, Ira and Nupur have continued to share glimpses of their affectionate moments. In June 2024, Ira posted a video compilation of their cherished times together, including playful moments on a swing and snippets from their pre-wedding festivities.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has maintained a private personal life. She recently married her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in an intimate traditional ceremony in Goa. The couple, who have been together for 15 years, shared their joyous moment with fans through social media. Though, the couple never shared their any PDA moments, Keerthy shared a photo of their wedding kiss on social media leaving fans gushing over their chemistry.