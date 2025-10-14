Black Cats Aren’t Cursed — They’re Just Better Dressed | Black Cat Awareness Month
October is Black Cat Awareness Month, a worthy cause since black cats are the last to get adopted despite being the most talkative felines.
You may have heard whispers: “black cats bring bad luck,” “I can’t photograph their features,” “too spooky-looking for a home.” But as with many folkloric shadows, reality is far more interesting (and far more adorable) than superstition. With October being celebrated as Black Cat Awareness Month, let's show more love to these mini panthers.
What Makes a Cat “Black”?
“Black cat” is a coat description, not a breed. The darkness comes from a pigment called eumelanin, and in many cases, these cats have a gene that deepens and saturates the colouration. Some black cats show hints of other hues in the right light (smokey undertones, faint tabby stripes) so the shadowy cloak is rarely just flat black. Many black cats also carry that pigment into their eye colour, resulting in golden, amber, or greenish eyes that glow in contrast to their coats.
Because black hides detail, shelters often photograph them poorly or undervalue them visually. This contributes to the “invisibility” problem: they don’t always pop in pictures, and potential adopters may overlook them even if the personality’s perfect.
Stigma And Struggle Of Black Cats
Across cultures, black cats have been burdened with myths: some malicious, some merely superstitious. In some traditions they were seen as bad omens, witches’ familiars, or symbols of the uncanny. In others, however (such as in parts of the United Kingdom, Japan, or Scotland) black cats were considered lucky or bringers of prosperity.
Despite their charm, black cats are frequently less likely to be adopted. Some animal shelters report that black cats spend 50% longer waiting for homes compared to cats of lighter colours. Because of fear, folklore, or simple market bias (“I want a cat I can see well in photos”), black cats often bear the burden of a reputation they didn’t ask for.
Flow And The Black Cat Uprising
Here’s a plot twist worthy of feline attention. The Oscar-winning animated film Flow (2024) features a black cat protagonist navigating landscapes, survival, companions, and floodwaters — all without dialogue. The film’s artistry, emotion, and respect for its feline hero captured hearts across continents. As news spread, shelters (especially in Brazil and elsewhere) reported a noticeable surge in interest in adopting black cats. One animal rescue in Brazil (Ampara Animal Institute) commented that before, black cats were often overlooked; afterward, they began to see more people asking specifically after black cats.
7 Surprising Things About Black Cats
- They may be genetically tougher. Some studies and anecdotal reports suggest that black coat genes may correlate with certain resistances.
- They are photogenic — with the right light. Use side lighting, avoid harsh flashes, and place them against contrasting backgrounds (light walls, soft rugs). Their eyes will become a star focal point.
- They have a history in royal and mythic company. In ancient Egypt, cats were revered, and black cats were not excluded. In some maritime traditions, sailors believed having a black cat aboard brought safe voyages.
- They sparkle in colour changes. Some black cats show hints of “rusting” (brownish tones) in certain lights or seasons, due to sun bleaching. It adds texture to the coat, not weakness.
- Just like tabbies, calicos, or whites, black cats run the full gamut: social, shy, playful, cuddly, aloof — whichever personality was born into that particular soul.
- Naming them “Shadow,” “Midnight,” “Onyx,” “Ebony” — clever or cliché? Many adopters do so. These names may add a bit of narrative charm but their true identity lies in character, not coat.
- In some cultures, black cats bring good fortune. In parts of Japan, a black cat crossing your path may improve your social prospects; in the UK, a black cat is sometimes a sign of a prosperous marriage.
So this Black Cat Awareness Month, let’s look at black cats differently. Let’s see the glitter in their eyes, feel the whisper of their paws, recognize that darkness doesn’t mask value, it enhances contrast.
