Black Cats Aren’t Cursed — They’re Just Better Dressed | Black Cat Awareness Month

You may have heard whispers: “black cats bring bad luck,” “I can’t photograph their features,” “too spooky-looking for a home.” But as with many folkloric shadows, reality is far more interesting (and far more adorable) than superstition. With October being celebrated as Black Cat Awareness Month, let's show more love to these mini panthers.

What Makes a Cat “Black”?

“Black cat” is a coat description, not a breed. The darkness comes from a pigment called eumelanin, and in many cases, these cats have a gene that deepens and saturates the colouration. Some black cats show hints of other hues in the right light (smokey undertones, faint tabby stripes) so the shadowy cloak is rarely just flat black. Many black cats also carry that pigment into their eye colour, resulting in golden, amber, or greenish eyes that glow in contrast to their coats.

Because black hides detail, shelters often photograph them poorly or undervalue them visually. This contributes to the “invisibility” problem: they don’t always pop in pictures, and potential adopters may overlook them even if the personality’s perfect.

Stigma And Struggle Of Black Cats