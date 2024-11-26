Meghalaya to Witness 90s American Rockers Mr. Big’s Final Bow

Mr. Big. Yes, the Mr. Big, the band that gave us To Be With You, is headlining the third edition of the Bloomverse Festival as part of their farewell tour, The BIG Finish Tour. And this isn’t just any performance—it’s a love letter to over three decades of unparalleled musicianship and global acclaim.

Why The Band Is Big

For the uninitiated, Mr. Big are a popular 90s American band. Their breakout hit To Be With You shot to No. 1 across 15 countries in 1992, cementing their spot in rock history. Add to that gems like Green-Tinted Sixties Mind and the gravity-defying basslines of Billy Sheehan, and you’ve got a recipe for legendary status. Eric Martin’s honey-dipped vocals can shift from ballad tenderness to arena-shaking power in seconds. Over the years, they’ve racked up millions in album sales, a devout fanbase, and accolades, including Guitar Player Magazine awards for Paul Gilbert’s virtuoso riffs.

One Last Time

Mr. Big will perform their million-selling album Lean Into It in its entirety. Catch every single track that had you air-guitaring in your bedroom and pretending to shred like a pro. The band’s classic lineup (Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert and Billy Sheehan) is set to bring the house down with their signature mix of technical wizardry and heartfelt performances. As they take their final bow, this show is a celebration of everything Mr. Big has meant to fans for over 30 years.

Tickets and Show Dates

Tickets go live on November 27 at 12 pm on Skillbox, and if you’re even thinking of waiting, don’t. This is your chance to witness rock royalty in one of India’s most scenic locations. Bloomverse has outdone itself with this lineup, and Meghalaya is about to echo with the sound of a million memories being made.

Valentine’s Day 2025 just got a whole lot louder with the announcement of the headliners. The trio from Mr. Big will take the stage on February 14, 2025.

Grab your tickets, and get ready to lean into the magic of Mr. Big one last time.