Big City Spiral Aims To Build A Community For Indie Rock Lovers In India, Live Music Series Debuts On February 6

There’s something about indie rock that feels like home. It’s not the stadium-sized anthems or the polished production: it’s the unfiltered energy of a band playing their hearts out. It’s the connection between the artists on stage and the people in the crowd, all united by the belief that music can still mean something.

In India, indie rock has always been the underdog. It’s the kid in the corner of the playground, quietly strumming a guitar while Bollywood blares from the speakers. But lately, there's a change in the air. A new generation of musicians and fans is refusing to let indie rock fade into the background. They’re building communities, creating spaces, and playing their own songs over covers.

Enter Big City Spiral, a new indie hard rock night that’s about to make its debut at Mumbai’s most iconic live music venue, Antisocial. On February 6th, the stage will belong to bands like Hysteria, Corner Cafe Chronicles, Contra & Friends, and dependable rockstar Sidd Coutto.

ETV Bharat sat down with the team behind Big City Spiral (Manas Jha, Ananya Mukherjee, and Sanish Tiwari) to talk about their vision for the project.

The Need for Genuine Support

Indie rock in India has always been a labour of love. It’s not the easiest path to take, especially when you’re competing with the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. But as Manas Jha puts it, “We wanted to create something that wasn’t constrained by commercial pressures. Something real.”

Contra's vocalist Manas did his MBA in New York and worked there for a few years before returning to India, so knows a thing or two about building something from the ground up. “It took us three months just to get a date at the venue,” he says. “But we didn’t want this to be a one-off gig. We wanted it to be the start of something bigger.”

Contra & Friends (By special arrangement)

Antisocial has hosted countless gigs, from up-and-coming bands to established acts, and it’s the perfect setting for Big City Spiral’s debut. “We wanted an indoor venue with great sound,” Manas says. “Antisocial is the ideal place to bring our vision to life.”

That “something bigger” is a vision of a thriving indie rock community across India: one where bands can showcase their original music, connect with fans, and grow together. “We want to do monthly meetups, listening sessions, and more,” Manas adds. “It’s about creating a space where indie rock can flourish.”

The Power of Community

For Ananya Mukherjee, Big City Spiral is a passion project. “I got involved because I’m a loyal fan,” she says. “I’ve always believed in the power of live music and live gigs.”

Corner Cafe Chronicles (CCC)

Ananya’s enthusiasm is infectious, and it’s clear that she sees Big City Spiral as more than just a series of concerts. The name was her idea too. The inspiration comes from legendary American band Tool's song titled, Lateralus. She says, “We wanted something that reflected our vision of taking these gigs to different cities. It’s about creating a community that supports indie rock at every level.”

The lead guitarist for Hysteria, Sanish has been a driving force behind the indie scene at The Stables (another popular venue with indie scenesters). He says, “The point is to give bands an opportunity to showcase their original music,” he says. “But it’s also about building a community. If we can do that, we’ll keep going. We’ll give smaller bands a chance too.”

First Edition Lineup

The inaugural Big City Spiral gig is a who’s who of Mumbai’s indie rock scene. Nemophilis is a trio from Pune that is inspired by both, the popular and the underground rock giants from the 80s. Corner Cafe Chronicles has a loyal following while Contra & Friends will bring their signature blend of rock and experimentation. Multi-instrumentalist and singer Sidd Coutto has been an integral part of more bands than we can mention, including Zero and Tough On Tobacco.

Nemophilis (By special arrangement)

It’s a lineup that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking, a reminder of where indie rock has been and where it’s going. As the lyrics of Tool’s song go: “Spiral out, keep going.”

The gig kicks off at 8 pm on February 6, and if you’re lucky enough to be there, you’ll feel the buzz of anticipation and the roar of the crowd.