ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Viral Recipe: Give A Chatpata Twist To Your Regular Bhelpuri With This One Ingredient

This new Instagram recipe swaps the traditional kurmure for Kurkure to create a crunchy, tangy bhel.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Experimenting with unique food pairings is a fun ride, and sometimes you stumble upon combos that just click. From pineapple pizza to guacamole dosa, the possibilities for creative combos that fuse two different cuisines are endless. With every new twist, there's something fresh and fun to try, bonus if it’s a quick fix and there’s a viral recipe to follow…

Chaat lovers unite, especially when there’s a fun new combo to taste. This new Instagram recipe swaps the traditional kurmure for Kurkure to create a crunchy, tangy bhel. The video has gained more than seven million views. So, mix up a bowl with this quirky snack remix.

Bhel recipe

Ingredients:

Kurkure - Masala Munch: 100 gm packet

Masala Chana: 1 teaspoon

Roasted Peanuts: 1 tablespoon

Sev (fine): 1 tablespoon

Chaat Masala: 1/4 teaspoon

Cumin Powder (pan-broiled, cooled, and powdered): a pinch

Coriander Powder (pan-broiled, cooled, and powdered): a pinch

Black Salt: a pinch

Potato (boiled, peeled, and diced): 1

Onion (finely chopped): 1

Tomato (finely chopped): 1

Fresh Coriander Leaves (with tender stems, finely chopped): 4-5 stems

Green Coriander & Mint Chutney (prepared fresh with tamarind, jaggery, and dates): 1 tablespoon

Tamarind, Jaggery, and Dates Chutney (prepared fresh): 1 tablespoon

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice: as per taste

Kurkure Bhel
Kurkure Bhel (ETV Bharat)

Method:

In a bowl, take the Kurkure and add diced potato, onion, tomato, and all the dry masalas. Mix well to coat evenly.

Add the Green Coriander & Mint Chutney, Tamarind, and Dates Chutney, followed by the lemon juice. Blend all ingredients thoroughly.

Plate the mixture on a presentation plate, garnish with fine Sev and coriander leaves, and serve immediately.

A quick tip: For the best taste and texture, blend the Bhel as close to serving time as possible to prevent it from getting soggy.

Read More:

  1. Bored Of Eating Regular Meal? Try These Unique Pasta And cauliflower Recipes With A Delicious Twist
  2. 3 Strawberry Dessert Recipes To Brighten Your Winter Days
  3. 5 Mushroom Dishes You Can Whip Up in 30 Minutes or Less

Experimenting with unique food pairings is a fun ride, and sometimes you stumble upon combos that just click. From pineapple pizza to guacamole dosa, the possibilities for creative combos that fuse two different cuisines are endless. With every new twist, there's something fresh and fun to try, bonus if it’s a quick fix and there’s a viral recipe to follow…

Chaat lovers unite, especially when there’s a fun new combo to taste. This new Instagram recipe swaps the traditional kurmure for Kurkure to create a crunchy, tangy bhel. The video has gained more than seven million views. So, mix up a bowl with this quirky snack remix.

Bhel recipe

Ingredients:

Kurkure - Masala Munch: 100 gm packet

Masala Chana: 1 teaspoon

Roasted Peanuts: 1 tablespoon

Sev (fine): 1 tablespoon

Chaat Masala: 1/4 teaspoon

Cumin Powder (pan-broiled, cooled, and powdered): a pinch

Coriander Powder (pan-broiled, cooled, and powdered): a pinch

Black Salt: a pinch

Potato (boiled, peeled, and diced): 1

Onion (finely chopped): 1

Tomato (finely chopped): 1

Fresh Coriander Leaves (with tender stems, finely chopped): 4-5 stems

Green Coriander & Mint Chutney (prepared fresh with tamarind, jaggery, and dates): 1 tablespoon

Tamarind, Jaggery, and Dates Chutney (prepared fresh): 1 tablespoon

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice: as per taste

Kurkure Bhel
Kurkure Bhel (ETV Bharat)

Method:

In a bowl, take the Kurkure and add diced potato, onion, tomato, and all the dry masalas. Mix well to coat evenly.

Add the Green Coriander & Mint Chutney, Tamarind, and Dates Chutney, followed by the lemon juice. Blend all ingredients thoroughly.

Plate the mixture on a presentation plate, garnish with fine Sev and coriander leaves, and serve immediately.

A quick tip: For the best taste and texture, blend the Bhel as close to serving time as possible to prevent it from getting soggy.

Read More:

  1. Bored Of Eating Regular Meal? Try These Unique Pasta And cauliflower Recipes With A Delicious Twist
  2. 3 Strawberry Dessert Recipes To Brighten Your Winter Days
  3. 5 Mushroom Dishes You Can Whip Up in 30 Minutes or Less

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN CHAATINDIAN FOODBHELPURI RECIPECHAAT RECIPEKURKURE BHELPURI CHAAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.