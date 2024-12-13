Viral Recipe: Give A Chatpata Twist To Your Regular Bhelpuri With This One Ingredient

Experimenting with unique food pairings is a fun ride, and sometimes you stumble upon combos that just click. From pineapple pizza to guacamole dosa, the possibilities for creative combos that fuse two different cuisines are endless. With every new twist, there's something fresh and fun to try, bonus if it’s a quick fix and there’s a viral recipe to follow…

Chaat lovers unite, especially when there’s a fun new combo to taste. This new Instagram recipe swaps the traditional kurmure for Kurkure to create a crunchy, tangy bhel. The video has gained more than seven million views. So, mix up a bowl with this quirky snack remix.

Bhel recipe

Ingredients:

Kurkure - Masala Munch: 100 gm packet

Masala Chana: 1 teaspoon

Roasted Peanuts: 1 tablespoon

Sev (fine): 1 tablespoon

Chaat Masala: 1/4 teaspoon

Cumin Powder (pan-broiled, cooled, and powdered): a pinch

Coriander Powder (pan-broiled, cooled, and powdered): a pinch

Black Salt: a pinch

Potato (boiled, peeled, and diced): 1

Onion (finely chopped): 1

Tomato (finely chopped): 1

Fresh Coriander Leaves (with tender stems, finely chopped): 4-5 stems

Green Coriander & Mint Chutney (prepared fresh with tamarind, jaggery, and dates): 1 tablespoon

Tamarind, Jaggery, and Dates Chutney (prepared fresh): 1 tablespoon

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice: as per taste

Kurkure Bhel (ETV Bharat)

Method:

In a bowl, take the Kurkure and add diced potato, onion, tomato, and all the dry masalas. Mix well to coat evenly.

Add the Green Coriander & Mint Chutney, Tamarind, and Dates Chutney, followed by the lemon juice. Blend all ingredients thoroughly.

Plate the mixture on a presentation plate, garnish with fine Sev and coriander leaves, and serve immediately.

A quick tip: For the best taste and texture, blend the Bhel as close to serving time as possible to prevent it from getting soggy.