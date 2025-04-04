When 'Mr. Bharat' Manoj Kumar Showed India's Intellectual Brilliance in One Song, 'Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon'

The Indian film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as 'Mr. Bharat.' He passed away in Mumbai at the age of 87 due to heart complications and liver cirrhosis. Renowned for his patriotic roles, Kumar's body of work has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.
In Purab Aur Paschim (1970), Kumar not only directed but also portrayed the protagonist, Bharat, an Indian who travels to London and encounters expatriates who have lost touch with their cultural roots.
In a poignant scene, when India's significance is belittled by Prem's character, Bharat responds with the song Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon, articulating India's monumental contributions to the world.
Penned by Indeewar and rendered by playback singer Mahendra Kapoor, this melody serves as a musical time machine. It whisks us through India's monumental contributions to the world, all while the actor-director (affectionately dubbed 'Bharat Kumar') stands as our charismatic guide. From the abstract realms of zero to the tangible wonders of art and architecture, this song serves as a melodious introduction to a civilization that has continually shaped the course of human history.
The song kicks off in Purab Aur Paschim with a nod to India's invention of zero:
Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne...
Ancient Indian mathematicians not only conceptualized zero (shunya) but also developed the decimal system, laying the groundwork for modern arithmetic and computation.
The lyrics then venture into the realm of astronomy:
Taron ki bhasha Bharat ne duniya ko pehle sikhayi...
Here, the song alludes to India's pioneering role in understanding the cosmos. Astronomer Aryabhata from the 5th century proposed that the Earth rotates on its axis and provided remarkably accurate calculations of celestial periods. His work laid the foundation for future astronomical studies, making it possible for us to predict eclipses.
Deta na dashamlav Bharat toh, yun chaand pe jana mushkil tha.
Had India not given the decimal system, reaching the moon would have been difficult. This verse poetically connects India's mathematical innovations to modern space exploration, suggesting that without the decimal system, precise calculations required for the moon landing would have been unattainable.
Delving deeper, the song celebrates India's rich artistic and cultural heritage:
Sabhyata jahan pehle aayi, pehle janmi hai jahan pe kala...
This verse underscores India's status as a cradle of civilization and art. From classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Hindustani and Carnatic classical music to the intricate sculptures of Khajuraho and the architectural marvel that is Konark Sun Temple, India's artistic endeavours have left permanent marks on human history and architecture. It's as if the subcontinent decided early on that if you're going to build something, make it last a few millennia.
The zero song doesn't shy away from highlighting India's commitment to equality and democracy:
Kale gore ka bhed nahi, har dil se hamara nata hai...
In a world obsessed with divisions and race, India always had inclusivity and unity. It's a poetic nod to the idea that despite our myriad differences, there's an underlying rhythm that connects us all.