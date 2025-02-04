ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Wolf London Marks Fashion Debut In India At Bharat Designer Show 2025

A popular streetwear brand from London, Wolf London recently showcased its latest Gen-Z inspired collection at Bharat Designer Show held at Noida Film City. Featuring bold statement hoodies, graphic tees, and sneakers, the collection was a hit with its contemporary approach for Indian audience.

Organised in collaboration with Deamz Production House and Dubai Beauty School, the show features garments that challenged the conventional rules of fashion.

Among other designers, Kriti Singhal's couture turned heads. Inspired from the mythical phoenix, the Ember collection featured bold winter wear that fused luxury with fierce energy.

"My collection is all about embracing change and rebirth, and I hope it resonates with everyone who experiences it," said the Meerut-based designer. Television actor and model Zoya Afroz, Xpose fame.