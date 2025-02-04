ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Wolf London Marks Fashion Debut In India At Bharat Designer Show 2025

The event also saw collections by several celebrated designers from India on its debut show

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

A popular streetwear brand from London, Wolf London recently showcased its latest Gen-Z inspired collection at Bharat Designer Show held at Noida Film City. Featuring bold statement hoodies, graphic tees, and sneakers, the collection was a hit with its contemporary approach for Indian audience.

Organised in collaboration with Deamz Production House and Dubai Beauty School, the show features garments that challenged the conventional rules of fashion.

Among other designers, Kriti Singhal's couture turned heads. Inspired from the mythical phoenix, the Ember collection featured bold winter wear that fused luxury with fierce energy.
"My collection is all about embracing change and rebirth, and I hope it resonates with everyone who experiences it," said the Meerut-based designer. Television actor and model Zoya Afroz, Xpose fame.

Bharat Designer show held at Noida Film City
Bharat Designer show held at Noida Film City (ETV Bharat)
Collection by designer Sikandar Nawaz at Grand finale
Collection by designer Sikandar Nawaz at Grand finale (ETV Bharat)

The event also saw collections by celebrated designers including Sikandar Nawaz, Annie B, Khushi Chauhan, Mukesh Dubey, Allie Sharma, Nitin Singh, Arpit Rana, and Prashant Majumdar. Each designer showcased their unique vision for clothes on the runway while celebrating the street fashion.

"Our expert team worked meticulously to elevate the aesthetics of the runway, complementing designer ensembles with cutting-edge makeup trends, thereby setting a new benchmark for beauty standards in the industry," said Anubha Vashisht, founder of Dubai Beauty School.

