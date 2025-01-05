Uttar Pradesh Woman To Start 2,000-km Bike Yatra to Spread Awareness on Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Bhadohi: As the Maha Kumbh Mela is fast approaching, there has been a groundswell of fervour among devotees from all corners. A woman from Uttar Pradesh has decided to embark on a 2,000-km long motorcycle journey in the state to create awareness on the Maha Kumbh, which will begin in Prayagraj and other parts from January 13 and will last till February 26.

Raj Lakshmi, who hails from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, is going to start this inspiring 12-day spiritual awareness journey with a team of 35 motorcyclists taking part in it along with her. She plans to start it on January 9 from Bhadohi, which will conclude at the Triveni Ghat in Prayagraj on January 20.

Woman devotee to undertake bike journey on Maha Kumbh. (PTI Video)

Speaking about her bike journey, Raj Lakshmi said the main aim of this motorcycle yatra was to highlight the significance of the Maha Parv, which is the Great Festival of Sanatan Hindu Dharma. She further said that this Grand Festival was being celebrated once every 12 years at the Prayagraj Sangam and the people across the country should be encouraged to visit Prayagraj during his fair and take a holy dip here.

Raj Lakshmi said that their team will ride Bullet motorcycles from Bhadohi Sunderban to Prayagraj, covering 2,000 kilometres. She has named her religious bike yatra as 'Aao Kumbh Nahao'.