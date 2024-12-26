Beyonce Bowl: Queen Bey’s NFL Halftime Show Does Damage Control In The Face Of 'Thank You, Beyonce' Meme

If you’ve ever wondered what Christmas, football and a world-dominating pop icon have in common, the answer arrived during the NFL’s halftime show on December 25, now dubbed the “Beyonce Bowl,” currently trending on X. Yes, it was a Baltimore vs. Houston football game, but let’s be honest. After Beyonce took the stage in a white cowgirl outfit, the game became a side dish to her 5-star, Michelin-worthy performance.
The jaw-dropping show did damage control in the face of the “Thank You, Beyonce” meme, which had sparked endless chatter online. Beyonce’s show arrived at just the right moment to cement her as not just an entertainer but a cultural phenomenon.
What Is The 'Thank You, Beyonce' Meme?
In recent weeks, the internet has been swept up by this particular meme. For the uninitiated, it's a tongue-in-cheek social media trend where fans attribute all good fortune (finding a parking spot, getting promoted, you name it) to the singer herself.
It started a few months ago, when TikTok users noticed a curious trend: major artists often thank Beyonce during award speeches, even if she had nothing to do with their albums. For example, in 2017, Adele won Album of the Year at the Grammys and called Beyonce the “artist of my life” during her speech. That same night, Adele broke her Grammy statuette, sparking rumours that she’d purposely done it to share the award with Beyonce.
In 2023, Lizzo thanked Beyonce during her Grammy speech. Even Kanye West’s infamous moment at the 2009 VMAs, when he interrupted Taylor Swift to say, “I’mma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!” has been tied into this pattern.
While it’s normal for artists to praise someone they admire, reels of these moments have led to a theory: artists “fear” Beyonce. This speculation eventually gave birth to the viral “Thank You, Beyonce” meme.
Post Malone and Shaboozey Bring Holiday Cheer
Circling back to the show, the air was buzzing even before the first note, with Beyonce stepping onto a stage decked out like a modern winter wonderland. The first surprise of the night came when Post Malone joined her on stage for a rendition of Levii’s Jeans. Who knew these two would have such magical chemistry?
these harmonies??? this moment with Beyoncé was heavenly. wow#BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/u0aDjqAktU— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 25, 2024
Then, enter Shaboozey, who joined Beyonce for her medley of Riiverdance and Sweet Honey Buckiin.’ Shaboozey’s charisma brought a modern edge to the show, and the crowd’s reaction proved that Beyonce elevates any collab. It was a perfect mix of old-school holiday warmth and futuristic cool.
Shaboozey emerged to deliver his portion, followed by a duet with Malone for next to a truck with a denim skin.
Blue Ivy Carter Steals The Show
The show’s visuals leaned into a festive theme, with snowflake projections, golden lighting, and a choir-backed performance. Just when you thought the night couldn’t get any better, Bey's daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined the finale with the kind of confidence that most adults can only dream of. Dressed in a white ensemble that was as chic as it was festive, she joined her mom for a perfectly synchronized square dance routine.
BEYONCÉ & BLUE IVY PERFORMING TOGETHER AGAIN THIS IS HISTORY😭😭😭😭😭😭 #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/ML1jY1bShv— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) December 25, 2024
It was a heartwarming, full-circle moment, a mother-daughter duo spreading empowerment and joy in the most iconic way possible. If Christmas is about family, then the Carters just redefined what that looks like on a global stage.
Read more: