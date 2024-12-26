ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beyonce Bowl: Queen Bey’s NFL Halftime Show Does Damage Control In The Face Of 'Thank You, Beyonce' Meme

If you’ve ever wondered what Christmas, football and a world-dominating pop icon have in common, the answer arrived during the NFL’s halftime show on December 25, now dubbed the “Beyonce Bowl,” currently trending on X. Yes, it was a Baltimore vs. Houston football game, but let’s be honest. After Beyonce took the stage in a white cowgirl outfit, the game became a side dish to her 5-star, Michelin-worthy performance.

The jaw-dropping show did damage control in the face of the “Thank You, Beyonce” meme, which had sparked endless chatter online. Beyonce’s show arrived at just the right moment to cement her as not just an entertainer but a cultural phenomenon.

What Is The 'Thank You, Beyonce' Meme?

In recent weeks, the internet has been swept up by this particular meme. For the uninitiated, it's a tongue-in-cheek social media trend where fans attribute all good fortune (finding a parking spot, getting promoted, you name it) to the singer herself.

It started a few months ago, when TikTok users noticed a curious trend: major artists often thank Beyonce during award speeches, even if she had nothing to do with their albums. For example, in 2017, Adele won Album of the Year at the Grammys and called Beyonce the “artist of my life” during her speech. That same night, Adele broke her Grammy statuette, sparking rumours that she’d purposely done it to share the award with Beyonce.

In 2023, Lizzo thanked Beyonce during her Grammy speech. Even Kanye West’s infamous moment at the 2009 VMAs, when he interrupted Taylor Swift to say, “I’mma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!” has been tied into this pattern.