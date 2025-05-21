Boycotting Turkiye? Visit Australia For Surreal Road Trips Starting From Brisbane

It's that time of the year when most of us plan for our summer holidays. While Indian destinations are still popular, countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Georgia, Singapore, Philipines, and Australia are also becoming most visited destinations by Indians. If you are also planning a trip and have a little extra budgdet to step out of the Asian countries, Australia is the most beautiful and affordable destination for Indians to visit. From golden beaches to lush rainforests, Australia offers everything. And if you are visiting for the first time, then keep Brisbane in your must visit city list after Sydney and Melbourne among others. Brisbane is the perfect launchpad for unforgettable road trips that blend nature, thrill, and family-friendly fun. Whether you’re a shutterbug chasing stunning landscapes or a family seeking memorable getaways, these scenic drives promise something for everyone.

Here’s why Brisbane deserves a spot on your travel list — and the road trips you can’t miss once you arrive. Only thing you need is passion for travel and an international driving license.

Gold Coast – For Beach Lovers and Thrill Seekers

Just a short drive of one hour to south of Brisbane, the Gold Coast is where sun-soaked beaches meet world-class attractions. Surf at Burleigh Heads, snap sunrise shots from Currumbin Alley, or get your adrenaline pumping at theme parks like Dreamworld and Warner Bros. Movie World — perfect for families. Plan your itinerary to include both Gold Coast’s surf culture and a tropical detour to Langkawi, which is a visa free country for Indians.

Sunshine Coast – For Laid-Back Escapes and Wildlife Encounters

Nature lovers will fall for the Sunshine Coast’s pristine beaches, lush hinterlands, and charming seaside towns. Visit Noosa National Park for coastal walks and dolphin sightings, or get up close with native animals at Australia Zoo. Don’t miss a photo op at the Glass House Mountains — their volcanic peaks are a photographer’s dream.

Moreton Island – For Adventure and Underwater Wonders

A quick ferry ride from Brisbane, Moreton Island is an outdoor playground. Snorkel around the famous Tangalooma Wrecks, sandboard down towering dunes, or hand-feed wild dolphins at sunset. The island’s crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life make it a paradise for underwater photographers. After landing in Brisbane, ferries to Moreton Island depart from nearby ports like Pinkenba or Holt Street Wharf — all easily accessible by car.

Springbrook National Park – For Rainforest Walks and Waterfalls

Part of the UNESCO-listed Gondwana Rainforests, Springbrook is a haven of ancient forests, cascading waterfalls, and dramatic lookouts. Don’t miss the Natural Bridge — a stunning rock arch and waterfall that glows with bioluminescent glow worms after sunset. It’s a magical sight for photographers and families alike.

Fraser Island (K’gari) – For Wilderness and 4WD Adventures

The world’s largest sand island, Fraser Island is a wonderland of freshwater lakes, towering rainforests, and endless beaches. Drive along 75 Mile Beach, float in the crystal-clear waters of Lake McKenzie, or capture the rusting Maheno Shipwreck at golden hour. It’s a nature escape that’s both rugged and serene — ideal for adventurous families. From Brisbane, you can drive to Hervey Bay or Rainbow Beach, where ferries to Fraser Island operate regularly.

Great Barrier Reef – For Iconic Aussie Experiences

No trip to Queensland is complete without visiting the Great Barrier Reef. Snorkel or dive into its vibrant underwater world, take a scenic flight for jaw-dropping aerial views, or relax on the white sands of the Whitsundays. From colourful corals to rich marine life, it’s a bucket-list destination packed with unforgettable moments and photo ops.

After landing, you can connect easily to Hervey Bay or Cairns via domestic carriers — making it simple to tick off one of Australia’s most iconic experiences. From coastal getaways to rainforest retreats, Brisbane is your gateway to some of Australia’s most iconic road trips. We recommend Malaysian Airlines as it resumes direct flights to Brisbane from June 11. Explore other major Australian cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth — discovering the best of Down Under is easier than ever.