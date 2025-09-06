From Japan To Thailand And India, Places Every Couple Must Visit To See Beautiful Flowers

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

There is something timeless about flowers. They have the power to lift mood, ignite romance, and turn your ordinary journey into an unforgettable memory. For many travelers, exploring destinations are about adventure, culture and thrill but for those who love flowers see the blossoms paint entire landscapes in vibrant hues. It is more than just sightseeing, it's an experience of wonder. From Japan's delicate cherry blossoms that cover streets in soft pink petals, to the exotic orchids and tropical blooms of Thailand, to India's tulip fields and fragrant gardens, destinations across the world invite couples and nature lovers alike to slow down and embrace beauty at its peak. Traveling to these places is not only about seeing flowers but about immersing yourself in the culture, traditions and emotions that bloom along with them.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

There are many places in the world for flower lovers but India has its own lush flower filled wonderland in Uttarakhand. Nestled in the Himalayas, this UNESCO World Heritage Site comes alive between July and September. More than 500 species of wildflowers paint the valley in vibrant hues. Blue poppies, orchids, and primulas grow against snow-capped peaks. Trekkers call it walking through a natural canvas.

Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

It is located in Ibaraki Prefecture. A dream for flower lovers in every season, this place sees millions of baby blue nemophilia create ocean-like effect in Spring. In Autumn, fiery red kochida bushes transform the landscapes into something straight out of a fairytale. Japan also has Shibazakura Festival, which is at the base of Mount Fuji, where pink moss phlox known as shibazakura fills the ground. It is breathtaking contrast with the snow-capped mountain in the background.

Dubai Miracle Garden, UAE